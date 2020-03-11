Versie 13.1 van ShareX is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen zowel statische als bewegende beelden worden afgevangen, waarna er vervolgens verschillende bewerkingen op los kunnen worden gelaten. Wanneer je tevreden bent met het resultaat kan het worden uitgevoerd naar zo'n tachtig bestemmingen, zoals Flickr, Pastebin, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon S3 en Streamable. Ook kan de functionaliteit verder uitgebreid worden met zelfgeschreven uploadmodules om dit onderdeel naar je eigen hand te zetten. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:
Changes in ShareX version 13.1:
- Added “Theme” tab to the Application settings window
- If “Use custom theme” option is enabled then you can select “Dark” or “Light” theme presets from dropdown menu or make your own custom theme
- If you only want the main window to have custom theme then you can uncheck “Apply custom theme to all windows” option to disable automatic theming of other windows
- Thumbnail view in main window now supports multi selection by holding
Ctrl/
Shiftand selecting thumbnails
- Thumbnail view now supports key shortcuts, previously only available in list view
- Added thumbnail title location option to main window right click menu
- Added “Run action” sub menu to main window task right click menu
- Step annotation tool can now have a tail, which can be shown by dragging the resize node
- Added week of year pattern for file naming:
%wy
- Added random emoji pattern for file naming:
%remoji{10}
- Added
URLEncodeIgnoreEmojioption to Application settings Advanced tab which is needed when using emojis in file name. Currently this is only supported in Amazon S3 and Google Cloud Storage uploaders
- Added Persian language support (by @pourmand1376)
- Added “Particles” image effect. For example, it can be used to add snowflakes to screenshots
- Removed random position option from image watermark because “Particles” image effect can be used for the same purpose
- Added multi color gradient support to border & background image effects
- Preview image in image effects window now resizes automatically to fill empty area
- Added social media buttons to bottom left of main window, such as Twitter and Discord
- Added “Video converter” tool, which supports encoding using these encoders:
- Added “Image splitter” tool, which can be used for instance, to make giant emojis for Discord
- Added color name label to color picker tool
- Support special folder variables in “Actions” file paths, for example:
%ProgramFiles%
- Added Opus as an option for FFmpeg audio codec (by @Scrxtchy)
- Added VP9 (WebM) encoding support to screen recording
- In “Export / Import” tab added “Settings” and “History” checkboxes to let users select what they want to export
- History is now stored as JSON instead of XML, XML history file will be automatically migrated to JSON history file on startup
- Screen recording encoding progress percentage is now available in tray icon tooltip
- History window now supports mass copying (by @C03)
- Added screen color picker support to color dialogs in region capture
- In QR code window, decode result links are now clickable
- In file exists window support
Enterand
Escinputs
- Removed Google+ URL sharing service