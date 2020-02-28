Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: ScreenToGif 2.21.2

ScreenToGif logo (79 pix) ScreenToGif is een opensource applicatie waarmee de handelingen op het scherm of de beelden van de webcan kunnen worden opgenomen. Het resultaat kan eventueel worden bewerkt met de ingebakken editor en worden opgeslagen als een geanimeerde gif-afbeelding of filmbestand. Het programma is afhankelijk van .Net 4.8 en de download is dan ook minimaal. Ook kan het worden gebruikt zonder het eerst te hoeven installeren. ScreenToGif wordt actief ontwikkeld en met grote regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies. Enkele dagen geleden is versie 2.21 uitgebracht en inmiddels zijn er ook alweer twee kleine updates verschenen.

ScreenToGif 2.21.2

Fixed:
  • The app was not being able to load the SharpDX libraries.
  • The DirectX capture mode could fail when finishing the capture of a frame.

ScreenToGif 2.21.1

What's new?
  • Updated the Chinese (Simplified), French and Russian translations.
Bug fixes:
  • The app was crashing on startup when checking if there wasn't any other instance running.
  • The eye-dropper of the color selector window was not updating the RGBA values when dragging across the screen.

ScreenToGif 2.21

What's new?
  • You can now import Apng's files.
  • Option to run the app on startup.
  • Option to allow only one instance of the app, switching to the already opened app when trying to open another instance (single instance per user and executable).
Bug fixes:
  • If the SharpDX libraries were not in the same folder as the app, it was not possible to load them.
  • The editor window was not receiving focus upon loading.
  • Sometime, the button to select a region in the new recorder was not working.
  • The Accept/Retry/Cancel controls were not getting positioned correctly when the whole right side of a screen was selected.
  • When the folder path of the SharpDX was empty, the options window was displaying an error while checking the external tools.
  • The video importer (MediaPlayer) was not respecting the selected scale.

Versienummer 2.21.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website ScreenToGif
Download https://www.screentogif.com
Bestandsgrootte 1,12MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-02-2020 08:071

28-02-2020 • 08:07

1 Linkedin

Bron: ScreenToGif

Update-historie

Lees meer

ScreenToGif

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Squ1zZy
28 februari 2020 08:19
Ik spreek Nicke regelmatig op Reddit over ScreenToGif. Hij heeft nooit de intentie om de applicatie betaald te maken. Goeie gast en woont in Brazilië. Als je gebruik maakt van ScreenToGif zou een kleine donatie hem erg helpen. Niet alleen privé, maar ook voor het door ontwikkelen van de tool. Ik ben groot fan in ieder geval van de tool door op een gratis en makkelijke manier iets te laten zien aan collega’s of de communiteit.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True