ScreenToGif is een opensource applicatie waarmee de handelingen op het scherm of de beelden van de webcan kunnen worden opgenomen. Het resultaat kan eventueel worden bewerkt met de ingebakken editor en worden opgeslagen als een geanimeerde gif-afbeelding of filmbestand. Het programma is afhankelijk van .Net 4.8 en de download is dan ook minimaal. Ook kan het worden gebruikt zonder het eerst te hoeven installeren. ScreenToGif wordt actief ontwikkeld en met grote regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies. Enkele dagen geleden is versie 2.21 uitgebracht en inmiddels zijn er ook alweer twee kleine updates verschenen.

ScreenToGif 2.21.2 Fixed: The app was not being able to load the SharpDX libraries.

The DirectX capture mode could fail when finishing the capture of a frame. ScreenToGif 2.21.1 What's new? Updated the Chinese (Simplified), French and Russian translations. Bug fixes: The app was crashing on startup when checking if there wasn't any other instance running.

The eye-dropper of the color selector window was not updating the RGBA values when dragging across the screen. ScreenToGif 2.21 What's new? You can now import Apng's files.

Option to run the app on startup.

Option to allow only one instance of the app, switching to the already opened app when trying to open another instance (single instance per user and executable). Bug fixes: If the SharpDX libraries were not in the same folder as the app, it was not possible to load them.

The editor window was not receiving focus upon loading.

Sometime, the button to select a region in the new recorder was not working.

The Accept/Retry/Cancel controls were not getting positioned correctly when the whole right side of a screen was selected.

When the folder path of the SharpDX was empty, the options window was displaying an error while checking the external tools.

The video importer (MediaPlayer) was not respecting the selected scale.