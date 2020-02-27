De Document Foundation heeft versie 6.4.1 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
In versie 6.4 zien we onder meer prestatieverbeteringen in Impress en Calc bij het openen en opslaan van documenten en is de compatibiliteit van Microsoft Office-documenten verder verbeterd. De complete release notes zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 6.4.1 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal tachtig verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
Bugs fixed in 6.4.1 (rc1):
Bugs fixed in 6.4.1 (rc2):
- ofz#20051 if duplicate exists then m_ObjToRecMap points to deleted element
- ofz#20422 reversed condition
- tdf#103983 FILESAVE: DOCX: shape having textbox lost after roundtrip
- tdf#108869 Libre 5.4 beta2 Help - Check for Updates icon missing
- tdf#114746 Improve CJK and CTL fonts setting in default Impress templates
- tdf#115026 EDITING: LibreOffice ignores page break when adding a table to the second page (& deletes a page in a certain case)
- tdf#121458 [EDITING] Charts data ranges in Writer cannot be edited
- tdf#126459 Misplaced video in presenter console for non-gtk3 VCL plugins
- tdf#126795 A document with indented bulleted paragraphs saved to DOCX in Writer 6.2.1 looks wrong, but is fine when saved to DOCX from Writer 6.2.0
- tdf#127112 Numbering style editor: Leaving Customize tab with a non-default level selected, then returning to it, gives multiple levels selected, and selection behaves erratically
- tdf#127566 New Help: The elements that are copied to clipboard when clicked should not jump when the indicator border appears
- tdf#127782 New Print dialog is too high
- tdf#128046 List hierachy not maintained on copy'n'paste
- tdf#128207 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Charts with absolute position are displayed on top of each other
- tdf#128304 FILESAVE DOCX CJK characters have wrong orientation in shapes and frames in tb-rl writing mode
- tdf#128673 infilter Parameter does not use entered encoding (CP850)
- tdf#128782 When execute undo, Text box moves.
- tdf#128849 Add new Breeze-Dark SVG / Sifr-Dark SVG icons
- tdf#129158 sorting multiple selected rows leads to CALC hanging
- tdf#129237 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Incorrect title in field
- tdf#129256 ReDim is slow when array custom type is explicitly known
- tdf#129353 FILEOPEN Bibliography contents is imported outside of bibliography field in a DOCX
- tdf#129382 CRASH: Importing a specific file ( See comment 6 )
- tdf#129402 ToC and its title in a DOCX imported wrong
- tdf#129412 Crash when registered data source is not available.
- tdf#129417 Rename PDF export option from "Full-sheet previews" to something else (and the choice is "Whole sheet export")
- tdf#129452 FILEOPEN DOCX bottom border of vertically merged table cells missing
- tdf#129481 Undoing "increase indent" undoes only one line at a time
- tdf#129516 FILEOPEN: Shape gets rotated at import time
- tdf#129582 FILEOPEN: DOCX: footer is missing on page 2
- tdf#129604 Extra/broken help content packaged with installer
- tdf#129625 Gray out categories in Navigator, if they have zero instances
- tdf#129655 Shape textbox in writer ignores WritingMode.
- tdf#129659 CRASH on file opening
- tdf#129680 Spacing and Indent controls make cursor disappear
- tdf#129763 The Manage Changes dialog defies resize with the gtk3 VCL plugin
- tdf#129805 Crash when copying the content of a complex DOCX
- tdf#129846 Missing Extra Large (32px*32px) Sifr Icons
- tdf#129888 FILEOPEN: Incorrect shape position
- tdf#129924 Writer: DOCX: font color is not white
- tdf#129933 Hex color code truncated, when Pasting into field of the "Pick a Color" dialog
- tdf#129993 FILEOPEN: LWP: files with tables/columns don't open after LO3.3.4, broken formatting
- tdf#130020 No warning displayed even if error/warning code was set when spreadsheet data fails to save to dBASE format.
- tdf#130061 cannot set "Start at" and "Rel. Size" in numbering dialog, stick on zero
- tdf#130093 FILEOPEN: LWP: General input/output error
- tdf#130130 In Insert menu, multiple hotkey never reaches 3rd item (gen)
- tdf#130133 FILESAVE wrong values for attribute chart:regression-type in ODF 1.2
- tdf#130143 LibreOffice 6.4.0.2, Tools, Options, Fonts, Replacement Table, check, crashed
- tdf#130155 Writer navigator crashes when + is pressed on entries without children
- tdf#130164 GTK3: page format / header / more is non-responsive
- tdf#130179 CRASH: inserting comment to picture
- tdf#130205 Invisible icons with Breeze Dark theme
- tdf#130214 CRASH: importing file
- tdf#130216 Safe mode: Show user profile fails to open the folder
- tdf#130239 CRASH: Closing LibreOffice while Infobox is displayed ( gtk3 )
- tdf#130286 Crash in: SwDrawTextShell::Execute(SfxRequest &)
- tdf#130364 In Tools, Options, Fonts, the Fonts window has no scroll screen, you cannot see bottom options.
- tdf#130389 Data ranges dialog, data series tab, move up/down buttons: Reversed actions
- tdf#122218 After Update to 6.1.4 on macOS fonts are blurred on retina display (xcode 10)
- tdf#124983 EDITING Calc: After hiding a column, column breaks and row breaks are inserted
- tdf#125520 EDITING: Calc: Error when dragging and dropping OLE objects with 'Insert as Copy'
- tdf#129789 FILEOPEN: Bitmap set as comment areas are lost after saveing/reloading the document for hidden comments
- tdf#129912 Cannot open DOC - regression
- tdf#130080 Cant export to folder with Umlaut (ä/ü/ö) in folder name
- tdf#130187 Crash when closing print preview tabbed notebookbar Libreoffice 6.4 (rc 1, rc2 and rc3)
- tdf#130340 cmd + space = crashes reliably for keymap window
- tdf#130362 Insert in-line OLE formula with math, broken anchoring (work around comment 4)
- tdf#130373 Since update, substitute color only works if left set to transparent.
- tdf#130404 get-pip.py fails to import _queue.pyd with LibreOffice 6.4.0.3 and embedded python 3.7.6 on Windows 10
- tdf#130440 Undo in impress always switches back to first slide
- tdf#130462 Form wizards have incorrect default size (win)
- tdf#130482 Can't align text in a textbox
- tdf#130484 Controls become disabled in the database wizard (non gtk3)
- tdf#130486 Calc: After setting cell format alignment to "Distributed", the cell is no longer able to set to "Justified" anymore
- tdf#130555 Crash when clearing the 'Find' text field
- tdf#130593 Impossible to create a Decimal field with more than 1 decimal place
- tdf#130614 Crash in: SfxItemPool::IsInRange(unsigned short)
- tdf#130623 Base: Empty Field Properties (gtk3)
- tdf#130640 (regressions-printable-page-borders) [META] Regressions introduced by printable page borders also initially visible
- tdf#130658 Crash on adding word to User-defined dictionary (gtk3)