Versie 3.2.2 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
The following bugs have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2020-03 LTE RRC dissector memory leak. Bug 16341.
- wnpa-sec-2020-04 WiMax DLMAP dissector crash. Bug 16368.
- wnpa-sec-2020-05 EAP dissector crash. Bug 16397.
- wnpa-sec-2020-06 WireGuard dissector crash. Bug 16394.
Updated Protocol Support
- Add (IETF) QUIC Dissector. Bug 13881.
- Support for CoAP over TCP and WebSockets (RFC 8323). Bug 15910.
- SMB IOCTL response packet with BUFFER_OVERFLOW status is dissected improperly. Bug 16261.
- Wireshark fails to build with GCC-9. Bug 16319.
- NVMe/TCP ICReq PDU Not Interpreted Correctly. Bug 16333.
- ICMP: No response if ICMP reply packet has an ICMP checksum of 0x0000. Bug 16334.
- Display filter parsing broken after upgrade from 3.0.7. Bug 16336.
- IPv4 fragment offset value is incorrect in IPv4 header decode. Bug 16344.
- RTCP frame length warning for SAT>IP APP packets. Bug 16345.
- RTP export to rtpdump file doesn’t work. Bug 16351.
- CFDP dissector skips a byte. Bug 16361.
- ISAKMP: IKEv2 transforms and proposal have critical bit (BUG). Bug 16364.
- No IPv4/IPv6 hosts in Resolved Addresses dialog. Bug 16366.
- Lack of Check for Updates option in the Windows GUI. Bug 16381.
- LLDP dissector consumes all octets to the end of the TVB and eth trailer dissector does not get called. Bug 16387.
- LACP dissector consumes all octets to the end of the TVB and eth trailer dissector does not get called. Bug 16388.
- ARTNET
- CFDP
- CoAP
- EAP
- GTP
- ICMP
- ICMPv6
- IPv4
- ISAKMP
- LACP
- LLDP
- LTE RRC
- NBAP
- NVME-TCP
- QUIC
- RDM
- RTCP
- RTP
- SMB
- SOME/IP
- TLS
- WiMax DLMAP
- WireGuard
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 3.2.2 voor Windows (32bit)
Wireshark 3.2.2 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 3.2.2 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 3.2.2 voor macOS 10.12 en hoger (64bit)
Wireshark 3.2.2 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD