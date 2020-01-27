Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 43 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New features and enhancements
Bug fixes
- MKVToolNix GUI: using one of the command line options
--info,
--edit-headersor
--edit-chapterswill make the GUI select the
corresponding tool on startup even if no further file name is
given. Implements #2723.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added a setting in the preferences for changing
the location of the MediaInfo executable for when the user accidentally
selected the wrong one.
- mkvmerge: AVC/h.264 parser: the order of the NALUs before each key frame was
sometimes wrong: mkvmerge wrote SPS & PPS after SEI NALUs. Now SPS & PPS
NALUs are always written before the other NALUs. Patch by Torsten
Hauska. Part of the implementation of #2709 and part of the fix of #2250.
- mkvmerge: AVC/h.264 parser: when additional SPS or PPS NALUs (with IDs that
haven’t been seen so far) are found mid-stream, mkvmerge will prepend all
following key frames with all current valid SPS & PPS NALUs (just like when
SPS & PPS NALUs are overwritten mid-stream). Part of the fix of #2250.
- mkvmerge: MPEG TS reader: fixed detection of MPEG-1/2 video tracks
consisting of very few frames. Fixes #2732.
- mkvmerge: Ogg Opus reader: fixed the handling of Ogg Opus streams that
contain a just one Ogg page (
mkvmergeaborted with an exception). Fixes
#2722.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: dragging & dropping XML files with chapters or
tags to the GUI’s window was broken in v42. Instead of adding the file names
to the appropriate input boxes the GUI was running mkvmerge for file
identification purposes which then failed. Fixes #2718.