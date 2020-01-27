Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: MKVToolNix 43.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 43 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features and enhancements
  • MKVToolNix GUI: using one of the command line options --info,
    --edit-headers or --edit-chapters will make the GUI select the
    corresponding tool on startup even if no further file name is
    given. Implements #2723.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added a setting in the preferences for changing
    the location of the MediaInfo executable for when the user accidentally
    selected the wrong one.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: AVC/h.264 parser: the order of the NALUs before each key frame was
    sometimes wrong: mkvmerge wrote SPS & PPS after SEI NALUs. Now SPS & PPS
    NALUs are always written before the other NALUs. Patch by Torsten
    Hauska. Part of the implementation of #2709 and part of the fix of #2250.
  • mkvmerge: AVC/h.264 parser: when additional SPS or PPS NALUs (with IDs that
    haven’t been seen so far) are found mid-stream, mkvmerge will prepend all
    following key frames with all current valid SPS & PPS NALUs (just like when
    SPS & PPS NALUs are overwritten mid-stream). Part of the fix of #2250.
  • mkvmerge: MPEG TS reader: fixed detection of MPEG-1/2 video tracks
    consisting of very few frames. Fixes #2732.
  • mkvmerge: Ogg Opus reader: fixed the handling of Ogg Opus streams that
    contain a just one Ogg page (mkvmerge aborted with an exception). Fixes
    #2722.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: dragging & dropping XML files with chapters or
    tags to the GUI’s window was broken in v42. Instead of adding the file names
    to the appropriate input boxes the GUI was running mkvmerge for file
    identification purposes which then failed. Fixes #2718.

Versienummer 43.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-01-2020 05:170

27-01-2020 • 05:17

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

MKVToolnix

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True