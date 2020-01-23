Versie 7.0.11 van Postbox is uitgekomen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Vanaf versie 7.0 is de levenslange licentie omgezet in een jaarlijks abonnement. Sinds versie 7.0.8 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Postbox 7.0.11 Additional support for macOS Hardened Runtime Entitlements

Fixed a regression with adding events to macOS Calendar Changes in Postbox 7.0.10 Added support for macOS Hardened Runtime Entitlements

For new installs, the app will no longer close if the account wizard is canceled

Updated the anti-tracking database with new image URLs to flag

Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loop during indexing Changes in Postbox 7.0.9 Updated Windows code signing certificate

Updated the anti-tracking database with new image URLs to flag

Fixed the appearance of notification bar buttons in certain themes

Fixed styling of drag and drop actions in the Favorites Bar