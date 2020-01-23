Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Postbox 7.0.11

Postbox logo (75 pix) Versie 7.0.11 van Postbox is uitgekomen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Vanaf versie 7.0 is de levenslange licentie omgezet in een jaarlijks abonnement. Sinds versie 7.0.8 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Postbox 7.0.11
  • Additional support for macOS Hardened Runtime Entitlements
  • Fixed a regression with adding events to macOS Calendar
Changes in Postbox 7.0.10
  • Added support for macOS Hardened Runtime Entitlements
  • For new installs, the app will no longer close if the account wizard is canceled
  • Updated the anti-tracking database with new image URLs to flag
  • Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loop during indexing
Changes in Postbox 7.0.9
  • Updated Windows code signing certificate
  • Updated the anti-tracking database with new image URLs to flag
  • Fixed the appearance of notification bar buttons in certain themes
  • Fixed styling of drag and drop actions in the Favorites Bar

Versienummer 7.0.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Postbox Inc.
Download https://www.postbox-inc.com/download
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-01-2020 • 04:34

23-01-2020 • 04:34



Bron: Postbox Inc.

Postbox

