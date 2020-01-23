Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PhpStorm 2019.3.2

PhpStorm logo (76 pix) JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2019.3.2 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

PhpStorm 2019.3.2 build 193.6015.48 is now available!

This second minor update for PhpStorm 2019.3 brings a bunch of important bugfixes for PHP, the Web, and all the latest improvements made to the IntelliJ Platform.

Download PhpStorm 2019.3.2 for your platform on the website or click Update in your JetBrains Toolbox App, or from inside the IDE, or use snaps if you are an Ubuntu user.

Most notable changes:

  • DB Console: Execution of stored procedures (DBE-1734 +108)
  • Fixed: Customize Menus – Navigation Bar popup menu items are not saving (IDEA-222803 +18)
  • Fixed: Switch tab shortcut skips one file with Tab limit = 1 (IDEA-226761 +15)
  • Fixed: Start tag has wrong closing tag (WEB-42723 +5)
  • Fixed: Unable to remove Services tool window from panel (IDEA-227195 +4)
  • Select on Zerofill column (DBE-985 +4)
  • Fixed: PHPUnit: Invocation with class name is deprecated (WI-50201 +3)
  • Fixed: UnsupportedOperationException when trying to open Xdebug snapshot (WI-50502 +2)
  • Fixed: PHP 7.4 fails on a quality tools due to the conflict with libraries (PHPMD) (WI-50050 +1)

You can find the full list of changes in the release notes.

0Viper1995
23 januari 2020 11:59
Als license staat GPL, maar phpStorm is toch niet open source? Er is een community edition van IntelliJ IDEA die open source is, maar geld dit dan ook voor phpStorm?
