Software-update: Wireshark 3.2.1

Wireshark logo (79 pix) Versie 3.2.1 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

The following vulnerabilities have been fixed: The following bugs have been fixed:
  • Incorrect parsing of USB CDC packets. Bug 14587.
  • Wireshark fails to create directory if parent directory does not yet exist. Bug 16143.
  • Buildbot crash output: randpkt-2019-11-30-22633.pcap. Bug 16240.
  • Closing Flow Graph closes (crashes) main GUI window. Bug 16260.
  • Wireshark interprets websocket frames after HTTP handshake in a wrong way. Bug 16274.
  • A-bis/OML: IPA Destination IP Address attribute contains inverted value (endianness). Bug 16282.
  • wiretap/log3gpp.c: 2 * leap before looking ?. Bug 16283.
  • Opening shell terminal prints Wireshark: Permission denied. Bug 16284.
  • h264: SPS frame_crop_right_offset shown in UI as frame_crop_left_offset. Bug 16285.
  • BGP: update of "Sub-TLV Length" by draft-ietf-idr-tunnel-encaps. Bug 16294.
  • SPNEGO+GSS-API+Kerberos+ap-options dissection produces "Unknown Bit(s)" expert message. Bug 16301.
  • USB Audio feature unit descriptor is incorrectly dissected. Bug 16305.
  • Compiling the .y files fails with Berkeley YACC. Bug 16306.
  • PDB files in Windows installer. Bug 16307.
  • NAS-5GS 5GS network feature support lacks MCSI, EMCN3 two fields (octet 4). Bug 16310.
  • Option to change “Packet List” columns header right click pop-up menu behavior. Bug 16317.
  • DLT: Dissector does not parse multiple DLT messages in single UDP packet. Bug 16321.
  • ISAKMP Dissection: Enhance Source id and Destination ID field of GDOI SA TEK payload for non IP ID type. Bug 16233.
  • DOIP: Typo in "identifcation request messages". Bug 16325.
  • Toolbar "?" help button - no text/help displayed. Bug 16327.
Updated Protocol Support
  • 802.11 Radiotap
  • ASN.1 BER
  • BGP
  • DLT
  • DOIP
  • GSM A RR
  • GSM A-bis/OML
  • H264
  • HTTP
  • IEC 60870-5-104
  • IEEE 802.11
  • IPv4
  • ISAKMP
  • NAS 5GS
  • rtnetlink
  • SIP
  • TIPC
  • USB Audio
  • USB CDC
  • WASSP
New and Updated Capture File Support
  • 3gpp phone log

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 3.2.1 voor Windows (32bit)
*Wireshark 3.2.1 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 3.2.1 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 3.2.1 voor macOS 10.12 en hoger (64bit)
*Wireshark 3.2.1 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Wireshark 3.0.0

Versienummer 3.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Wireshark Foundation
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Wireshark

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

