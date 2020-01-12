Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Pale Moon 28.8.1

Pale Moon logo (75 pix) Versie 28.8.1 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Sinds Mozilla in versie 57 is overgestapt op Quantum, is er echter weinig meer dat de twee browsers nog verbindt.

Vlak voordat Mozilla met Quantum kwam, heeft het Pale Moon ontwikkelteam de sourcetree van Firefox nog een keer geforkt en er de verbeteringen van Pale Moon aan toegevoegd. Zo is er bijvoorbeeld de lay-outengine Goanna, een fork van Gecko, waarvan nu de vierde generatie uit is. Daarnaast is er het Unified XUL Platform, wat kan worden beschouwd als een tegenhanger van het op Chromium-gebaseerde Electron. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels, een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Changes/fixes:
  • Fixed a sampling issue in libsoundtouch (DiD)
  • Fixed an issue with a new upcoming Windows 10 feature not honoring Private Browsing mode by default (DiD)
  • Fixed several stability and memory safety hazards. (DiD)
  • Fixed an issue where files could inadvertently be executed with the designated file type handler instead of opened. (CVE-2019-17019)
  • Fixed an issue with the JavaScript JIT compiler that could lead to exploitable crashes. (CVE-2019-17026) actively exploited
  • Unified XUL Platform Mozilla Security Patch Summary: 2 fixed, 7 DiD, 12 not applicable.
DiD This means that a fix is "Defense-in-Depth": It is a fix that does not apply to a (potentially) actively exploitable vulnerability in Pale Moon, but prevents future vulnerabilities caused by the same code, e.g. when surrounding code changes, exposing the problem, or when new attack vectors are discovered.

Versienummer 28.8.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moonchild Productions
Download https://www.palemoon.org/download.shtml
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (1)

0Davey400
12 januari 2020 09:24
Kan iemand die dit graag gebruikt uitleggen waarom?
