Software-update: Wine 5.0 RC5

Wine logo (75 pix) De vijfde release candidate van Wine versie 5.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.828 titels. In deze release candidate zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in version 5.0:
  • Gecko update, with support for running from a global location.
  • Unicode data updated to Unicode version 12.1.
  • Initial version of the MSADO (ActiveX Data Objects) library.
  • Update installation support in the WUSA (Windows Update Standalone) tool.
  • More progress on the kernel32/kernelbase restructuring.
  • Support for signing with ECDSA keys.
Bugs fixed in 5.0-rc5 (total 19):
  • 9609: graphical glitches running Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Demo (need better FBO stencil buffer support)
  • 25728: UFO: Extraterrestrials Gold - crash at start caused by wine's built-in dsound/directmusic
  • 34041: Skyrim (Steam) hangup on quit
  • 34379: Splinter Cell: Blacklist voice stuttering
  • 35194: Emperor: Battle for Dune does not show compressed textures
  • 40720: Splinter Cell: Blacklist changing sound level has no effect
  • 40721: Splinter Cell: Blacklist some voices/sounds overlap each other
  • 40859: Builtin wbemprox.dll load error for multiple games (Colin McRae DiRT 2, Burnout Paradise)
  • 42558: The Old City: Leviathan sound periodically has crackle effect
  • 42930: Graphical glitches in "Giants Citizen Kabuto"
  • 45323: Rayman Origins, UPlay: Sound effects don't work but music and ambience do
  • 45396: The Evil Within: no audio in game
  • 46972: Adobe DNG Converter 11.2+ runs into Call to unimplemented function api-ms-win-core-winrt-error-l1-1-0.dll.GetRestrictedErrorInfo
  • 47974: X Rebirth - wined3d GL_INVALID_OPERATION dimensions must be identical with current filtering modes
  • 48293: Battle.net App lags when clicking UI elements
  • 48357: Wine 5.0-rc2 prevents multiple apps from connecting to servers (Origin; Dungeons and Dragons Online; Lord Of the Rings Online)
  • 48415: The Magic School Bus Explores The Solar System fails to install
  • 48417: 32-bit PE 'kernelbase.dll' has default imagebase 0x10000000 when built with llvm-mingw, preventing non-relocatable native executables from being loaded
  • 48420: Warframe equipment mouse-overs no longer highlight the item

Bron: Wine HQ

0kozue

11 januari 2020 09:57
Gecko update, with support for running from a global location.
Betekent dat dat wine eindelijk niet meer voor iedere applicatie die 1 keer een embedded browser opent meteen een complete Gecko engine gaat downloaden maar je deze kunt delen tussen verschillende wine-directories? Dat zou eens tijd worden zeg. Dat wilde ik 15 jaar geleden al. Ik maakte altijd voor iedere game een aparte directory aan zodat je met instellingen kon klooien zonder andere games kapot te maken en had een flinke verzameling aan Gecko libraries op m’n disk opgebouwd...
