De vijfde release candidate van Wine versie 5.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.828 titels. In deze release candidate zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in version 5.0: Gecko update, with support for running from a global location.

Unicode data updated to Unicode version 12.1.

Initial version of the MSADO (ActiveX Data Objects) library.

Update installation support in the WUSA (Windows Update Standalone) tool.

More progress on the kernel32/kernelbase restructuring.

Support for signing with ECDSA keys. Bugs fixed in 5.0-rc5 (total 19): 9609: graphical glitches running Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Demo (need better FBO stencil buffer support)

25728: UFO: Extraterrestrials Gold - crash at start caused by wine's built-in dsound/directmusic

34041: Skyrim (Steam) hangup on quit

34379: Splinter Cell: Blacklist voice stuttering

35194: Emperor: Battle for Dune does not show compressed textures

40720: Splinter Cell: Blacklist changing sound level has no effect

40721: Splinter Cell: Blacklist some voices/sounds overlap each other

40859: Builtin wbemprox.dll load error for multiple games (Colin McRae DiRT 2, Burnout Paradise)

42558: The Old City: Leviathan sound periodically has crackle effect

42930: Graphical glitches in "Giants Citizen Kabuto"

45323: Rayman Origins, UPlay: Sound effects don't work but music and ambience do

45396: The Evil Within: no audio in game

46972: Adobe DNG Converter 11.2+ runs into Call to unimplemented function api-ms-win-core-winrt-error-l1-1-0.dll.GetRestrictedErrorInfo

47974: X Rebirth - wined3d GL_INVALID_OPERATION dimensions must be identical with current filtering modes

48293: Battle.net App lags when clicking UI elements

48357: Wine 5.0-rc2 prevents multiple apps from connecting to servers (Origin; Dungeons and Dragons Online; Lord Of the Rings Online)

48415: The Magic School Bus Explores The Solar System fails to install

48417: 32-bit PE 'kernelbase.dll' has default imagebase 0x10000000 when built with llvm-mingw, preventing non-relocatable native executables from being loaded

48420: Warframe equipment mouse-overs no longer highlight the item