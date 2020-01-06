2Brightsparks heeft versie 9.2.30.0 uitgebracht van SyncBackFree. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 45 en 62 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: (Pro/SE): Profiles set to run periodically or when files are changed can now be added to the queue instead of being run immediately Updated: (Pro): TLS 1.2 is now always used with Box

The option of what to do when all profiles end is now saved

(Pro): In the New Profile Wizard there is an add button to manually add a cloud bucket

(Pro/SE): SSL connections are re-used with FTPS when using Eldos FTP engine (already does this with WeOnlyDo)

(Pro): Better OneDrive throttling handling when an error occurs during fragmented upload

Network profile settings tab now always visible

Profile remembers what the destination was previously so can revert back to it in future via profile config

Default FTP engine is now WeOnlyDo for FTP, FTPS and SFTP

Using newer compiler (Delphi 10.3.3)

For passive connections, "always use the servers IP address" setting now for all FTP engines

Russian translations

If file and folder selections are disabled then prompted if want to reset the selections (delete selections database)

(Pro): Better fault tolerance when scanning Dropbox

First column in Details list on History tab can now be resized Fixed: Windows positions when taskbar is on left or top of screen

You can now rename a profile to the same name but with different case

RMDA FTP command fails when directory to delete is the base directory

(SE): The 64-bit No Install release had the wrong non-admin manifest file

(Pro/SE): When using parallel compression or cloud transfers, in rare cases it may fail to end the profile

(Pro): Failed to download empty files from OneDrive

(Pro): Now able to get symbolic link target details with WeOnlyDo SFTP. Warning! This fix means directories previously seen as files will now be correctly identified as directories. This means files not previously included in the profile may now be.

(Pro): Source file attributes lost if large number of files

When changing filter type from default was prompted each time filter window opened

(Pro): Can get stuck in a loop when getting an error uploading to WebDAV

Now reconnects to FTP correctly when no transfer time limit exceeded

Selections no longer lost when using SHIFT and UP/DOWN keys

(Pro): When uploading single Zip to Google Drive, the delete to trash setting is now respected