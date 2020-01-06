Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: SyncBackFree 9.2.30.0

SyncBackFree logo (75 pix) 2Brightsparks heeft versie 9.2.30.0 uitgebracht van SyncBackFree. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 45 en 62 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New:
  • (Pro/SE): Profiles set to run periodically or when files are changed can now be added to the queue instead of being run immediately
Updated:
  • (Pro): TLS 1.2 is now always used with Box
  • The option of what to do when all profiles end is now saved
  • (Pro): In the New Profile Wizard there is an add button to manually add a cloud bucket
  • (Pro/SE): SSL connections are re-used with FTPS when using Eldos FTP engine (already does this with WeOnlyDo)
  • (Pro): Better OneDrive throttling handling when an error occurs during fragmented upload
  • Network profile settings tab now always visible
  • Profile remembers what the destination was previously so can revert back to it in future via profile config
  • Default FTP engine is now WeOnlyDo for FTP, FTPS and SFTP
  • Using newer compiler (Delphi 10.3.3)
  • For passive connections, "always use the servers IP address" setting now for all FTP engines
  • Russian translations
  • If file and folder selections are disabled then prompted if want to reset the selections (delete selections database)
  • (Pro): Better fault tolerance when scanning Dropbox
  • First column in Details list on History tab can now be resized
Fixed:
  • Windows positions when taskbar is on left or top of screen
  • You can now rename a profile to the same name but with different case
  • RMDA FTP command fails when directory to delete is the base directory
  • (SE): The 64-bit No Install release had the wrong non-admin manifest file
  • (Pro/SE): When using parallel compression or cloud transfers, in rare cases it may fail to end the profile
  • (Pro): Failed to download empty files from OneDrive
  • (Pro): Now able to get symbolic link target details with WeOnlyDo SFTP. Warning! This fix means directories previously seen as files will now be correctly identified as directories. This means files not previously included in the profile may now be.
  • (Pro): Source file attributes lost if large number of files
  • When changing filter type from default was prompted each time filter window opened
  • (Pro): Can get stuck in a loop when getting an error uploading to WebDAV
  • Now reconnects to FTP correctly when no transfer time limit exceeded
  • Selections no longer lost when using SHIFT and UP/DOWN keys
  • (Pro): When uploading single Zip to Google Drive, the delete to trash setting is now respected

Versienummer 9.2.30.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Bestandsgrootte 29,14MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Bron: 2Brightsparks

SyncBackFree

Score: 4

0Bor
6 januari 2020 20:15
Wat nog ontbreekt is een auto update functie die meer doet dan alleen melden dat er een nieuwe versie gedownload kan worden. Voor de rest ben ik tevreden. Een erg uitgebreide synchronisatie tool met erg veel instelmogelijkheden en regelmatige updates.
