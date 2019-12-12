De Document Foundation heeft de vierde update voor versie 6.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 6.3 zien we onder meer prestatieverbeteringen in Writer en Calc wanneer een document meerdere bookmarks, tabellen en embedded fonts heeften zijn de export naar pdf- en ondersteuning van Microsoft Office-documenten verbeterd. Versie 6.3.4 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 136 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

Bugs fixed in 6.3.4 (rc1): ofz#14989 Z_NEED_DICT related infinite loop

ofz#18454 bad-cast to SwDrawContact from SwFlyDrawContact

ofz#18467 check against end of buffer

ofz#18646 ensure we are inside valid range

ofz#18683 NotifyFreeObj override is not helpful

ofz#19010 wrong start of range

rhbz#1766990

rhbz#1773525 The number of saved searches in the Find & Replace dialog does not change from default of 10 when edited.

tdf#42112 EMF+ Fileopen: Embedded grouped diagram from particular DOC still doesn't preview arrows correctly (diagram opens fine if extracted from MSO)

tdf#42316 Creating a new document from a template removes the signature from all Macros

tdf#49813 Enhanced autofilter popup window (Data > Filter > Auto Filter) should be resizeable (too narrow) (width too small)

tdf#79007 FILEOPEN PPTX Shapes with washout mode are not displayed

tdf#93300 Style formatting overrides direct formatting when using conditional formatting

tdf#97038 FILEOPEN DOCX Image aligned to page instead of table

tdf#99115 SVG Insert: Styles defined globally (with *) aren't handle correctly

tdf#103092 FILESAVE: Calc: wrong position for rotated pictures to 270 degree after save

tdf#104017 FILESAVE: DOC: New rows are displayed on table after RT

tdf#108350 DOCX files must use C-fonts on IMPORT by default

tdf#108452 UI: the curve tool pointer is invisible on a black background (GTK3)

tdf#109219 Mailmerge: cannot use CSV with space in the file name as Address List with MM Wizard

tdf#115967 Distorted formulas on printing to PDF or exporting to PDF for RTL text

tdf#116071 FILESAVE: .doc style is lost after saving file as .odt

tdf#117658 equations appear twice in pptx import

tdf#117715 Settings from Conditional formatting should overwrite direct formatting (only number formatting remained in Comment 4)

tdf#118036 FILEOPEN: horizontal line in background is missing

tdf#120315 FILEOPEN DOCX: Incorrect merged cells in writer table

tdf#121661 FILESAVE DOCX Hyphenation zone created with Word resets default value

tdf#121963 button flashing - mouse wheel zooming breaks

tdf#122232 UI: Pressing Enter in a protected sheet doesn't jump to next row in every case

tdf#122570 Doesn't work Enter key in Autofilter window in Calc

tdf#123266 Improve the cursor/pointer images

tdf#123851 Crash on start with KDE integration installed

tdf#123926 Clip-path elements of imported/inserted SVG images aren't displayed correctly

tdf#124267 User interface toolbar: shortcut key not rendered for Save as button enabled in toolbar

tdf#124270 Editing: Err:522 on copying of rows with "Calc: threaded" enabled ( steps in comment 6 )

tdf#124367 FILEOPEN DOCX table cell content flow changes

tdf#124708 CRASH: Selecting all and deleting

tdf#124729 Impress reliably crashes on THIS PowerPoint document in Linux

tdf#124770 FILEOPEN DOCX: Wrong horizontal spacing

tdf#124986 FILEOPEN DOCX: "text:variable-set" field has trailing quotation marks in "office:string-value"

tdf#125038 specific DOCX: additional entries from MERGEFIELD not visible in Word are shown in LO Writer

tdf#125449 Changing percent gradient or color changes chart wall gradient color to black and white

tdf#125778 FILESAVE DOCX Page break before TOC disappears

tdf#125917 calc freezes when using data validity

tdf#126021 Calc - the time required to save some files (in xls or xlsx format) is up to 20x longer in 6.2.4 versus 6.1.6

tdf#126060 PPTX: FILEOPEN: Vertical text shown horizontally

tdf#126293 Save icon changes size when document gets modified

tdf#126324 PPTX: FILEOPEN: what's shown as a past year in MSO is shown as today's date in LO

tdf#126767 Autofill doesn't overwrite data in continuously filled cells

tdf#126942 Headings in Navigator Flicker

tdf#126994 When I make any modification in a .docx file from Microsoft Office 2013, the page break is lost

tdf#127129 FILEOPEN PPTX: font highlight is lost in table cells

tdf#127164 Undo list is populated wrongly with "Delete slides" actions

tdf#127317 Make text of tips of the day selectable

tdf#127411 Broken mouse status in Impress status bar

tdf#127412 FILEOPEN: ODT: z-order of shapes is interpreted wrongly

tdf#127458 Missing icon for the AutoRedactDoc uno command

tdf#127645 LibreOffice Crashes or Freezes, if an Update of an Extension is Available

tdf#127741 FILEOPEN DOCX Hyperlink made in Word does not change color when clicked on in Writer

tdf#127814 FILEOPEN DOCX Table rows get extra spacing after page break

tdf#127901 FILESAVE: PPTX - Image color/graphics modes not correctly exported

tdf#127921 Presenter View of Impress 6.3.x doesn't remember slide after Slides and Close, as it used to, but returns to 1 during presentation

tdf#127961 Auto-correction append/prepend NNBS (U+202F) to « » for correct typography of French language double quotation use

tdf#127964 FILEOPEN: Shapes have blue blackground if useBgFill=1 and the slide and master slide don't have a background

tdf#127982 An array formula with SMALL gives blanks, where it used to work as in Excel previously

tdf#127993 Correct word in spell check is greyed out in 6.3.2.2. making it difficult to read

tdf#127994 Tip of the day dialog get resized horizontally on every tip (gtk3)

tdf#128010 'JRE Required' message pops up when assigning BASIC Macro to customized menu.

tdf#128016 FILEOPEN DOCX: Category labels are duplicated.

tdf#128077 Always reproducible complete crash/lock of all LibreOffice windows - data loss!

tdf#128096 FILESAVE: PPTX: Highlight not saved

tdf#128104 macOS: Spell checker dialog in Writer does not accept non-US keyboard entries, e.g., äöü

tdf#128111 pg_attrdef.adrsrc doesn't exist anymore from postgresql 12

tdf#128130 UI: shortcuts missing for sections Options and Source and Destination in dialog Pivot Table Layout

tdf#128137 UI: Editing the field "Range or formula expression" of dialog Manage Names is broken: cursor jumps to start and more...

tdf#128148 Mail merge: Fields in headers not correctly replaced if header only from page 2 on

tdf#128218 FunctionAccess.callFunction returns object type where 'Double' result is expected.

tdf#128230 Disabling of password protected change tracking is possible

tdf#128313 LibreOffice Calc Editing Find&replace results in Failure to respond - Program hangs

tdf#128318 [l10n] Not translatable button label in paragraph style dialog

tdf#128335 CRASH: cutting textboxes

tdf#128359 Assertion failure when inserting column after the last one

tdf#128393 gtk3: insert -> fields -> more fields crashes

tdf#128399 FILEOPEN DOCX: Can't select text in table with rotated text

tdf#128431 Synchronize padding in header borders it is not working

tdf#128434 Memory leak when converting many documents from *.docx to *.pdf

tdf#128441 Crash in: mergedlo.dll (nvidia with device 0x2182 + Win10)

tdf#128447 XLSX: comment is displayed by default even without the <x:Visible/> tag

tdf#128454 There is no easy way to delete a table in impress on iOS

tdf#128460 Exported Writer input fields are not imported correctly from docx

tdf#128476 Active Window drop-down in Navigation View Hogs Screen

tdf#128495 Print dialog box in Writer is too tall for screen so the button is off the bottom

tdf#128504 FILESAVE: ODT: Text becomes an hyperlink after RT

tdf#128530 (Korean Version Only) Two icons have reversed each other.

tdf#128538 Restart in safe mode: Open containig folder doesn't work and Show user profile gets a error message

tdf#128603 CRASH: Cutting a textbox in a reopened document

tdf#128608 FILEOPEN: DOC: Row in table has incorrect background color

tdf#128625 UI Multiple radio buttons selected in Error Bars dialog (non-gtk3)

tdf#128631 GTK3: No mouse interaction with security warning dialog in embedded file

tdf#128632 FILEOPEN: Image in embedded file not displayed at import time

tdf#128649 FILESAVE: XLSX: Calc save to xlsx flawed

tdf#128679 Missing 32px*32px (Extra Large) Colibre Korean Icon

tdf#128689 Request to Localize More Formatting Icons into Korean UI

tdf#128700 Fileopen DOC: table content from header not shown due to table width

tdf#128710 Extension hangs under VCLPLUGIN=kf5

tdf#128748 Endless loop with query parameter on wrong input

tdf#128758 Scrollbar in Extension Manager doesn't appear at first

tdf#128802 customize toolbar with drag and drop causes crash

tdf#128811 Alignment option "Distributed" not working in calc.

tdf#128812 LibreOffice - calc - specific xlsx document (almost) any operation (FILEOPEN, FORMATTING) takes about 1 min Bugs fixed in 6.3.4 rc2: rhbz#1775544 [abrt] libreoffice-core: (anonymous namespace)::signalHandlerFunction(): soffice.bin killed by SIGABRT

tdf#99711 Sidebar Position and Size displays incorrect width and height when units in mm

tdf#124513 Calc: Unable to reference cells in another workbook using mouse from Function Wizard

tdf#127403 BASIC editor: black code after select

tdf#128499 FILESAVE: DOC: Formatting in TOC is lost after RT

tdf#128598 FILEOPEN: Certain syntax of opening file from samba share results in Document in Use dialog

tdf#128659 Cannot add AutoCorrect entries once the user/autocorr/acor_xx-XX.dat file is created

tdf#128698 MySQL/MariaDB direct Connection: time-values not written to table

tdf#128748 Endless loop with query parameter on wrong input

tdf#128845 EDITING: cannot modify a bibliography entry after creating it

tdf#128862 CRASH: Unable to open tables in HSQLDB odb-files with apostrophe " ' " character in table name

tdf#128898 import text from file with text-decode failed

tdf#128985 FILESAVE, FILEOPEN: Style text directionss revert to RTL on save and re-open

tdf#129027 The Manage Names dialog is no longer resizable in LibreOffice 6.3.3

tdf#129107 Objects in Array and Other Variables Disappear After Redimensioning

tdf#129191 FORMATTING: Default font for headers/footers in CSV-like file changed from 6.3.3 and up