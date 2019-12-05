Versie 3.0.7 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
What’s New:
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
- The Windows and macOS installers now ship with Qt 5.12.6. They previously shipped with Qt 5.12.5.
The following bugs have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2019-22 CMS dissector crash. Bug 15961. CVE-2019-19553.
Updated Protocol Support:
- ws_pipe_wait_for_pipe() can wait on closed handles. Bug 15696.
- Support for 11ax in PEEKREMOTE. Bug 15740.
- The temporary file … could not be opened: Invalid argument. Bug 15751.
- Reassembling of the two TLS records is not working correctly. Bug 16109.
- Display Filter Area: Dropdown Missing pkt_comment and tcp.options.sack_perm (likely others). Bug 16130.
- Display Filter autocompletion should be disabled. Bug 16132.
- BGP Linkstate IP Reachability information is incorrect. Bug 16144.
- NGAP: ExpectedUEActivityBehaviour decode error. Bug 16145.
- HomePlug AV dissector: MMTYPE and FMI fields are dissected incorrectly. Bug 16158.
- JPEG files cannot be saved on Windows with french language. Bug 16165.
- X11 --display interpreted as --display-filter which maps to -Y option. Bug 16167.
- "Create new file automatically after" not working with extcap. Bug 16178.
- Encrypted TLS alerts sometimes listed as decrypted. Bug 16180.
- The "Remove Wireshark from the system path" package has "Add Wireshark to the system PATH" as its title. Bug 16200.
- tshark -T ek -x causes get_field_data: code should not be reached. Bug 16218.
- Crash on Go → Next/Previous Packet in Conversation when no packet is selected. Bug 16228.
- BGP
- HomePlug AV
- IEEE 802.11
- TLS
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 3.0.7 voor Windows (32bit)
Wireshark 3.0.7 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 3.0.7 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 3.0.7 voor macOS 10.6 en hoger (64bit)
Wireshark 3.0.7 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD