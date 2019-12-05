Astonsoft heeft versie 8.62 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 8.55 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New in EssentialPIM 8.62:
New in EssentialPIM 8.61:
- Get new email messages instantly for IMAP accounts (IDLE support)
- Add multiple attachments at a time when creating newsletters
- Improved CSV import of appointments
- Improved handling of identities when using reply all on messages from the Sent items folder
- Improved printing out of envelopes
- Fixed Ctrl+F not working for plain text emails
- Couple of UI fixes for high DPI displays
- Other fixes found since the last version release
New in EssentialPIM 8.6:
- Adding links to folders feature will now work as expected
- Setting up new mail notifications on Windows 10 now works through system notification settings
- New ability to edit notes simultaneously without any conflict as in the main view as using a separate dialog window
- Improved how changing number of lines for tabs in notes works
- Improved synchronization with Google Calendar and iCloud services
- Improved selection of found notes after clearing up search phrase
- Improved sorting by received date in mail
- Fixed empty tags field when printing tasks
- Fixed couple of issues with Outlook.com mail accounts
- Fixed some missing information about attachments in detailed view
- Fixed other minor issues and omissions
New in EssentialPIM 8.56:
- Global search and replace feature in Advanced Search **
- Export notes into multiple individual files in one operation **
- Dialer in contacts has been completely revamped to be compatible with VoIP apps **
- Manually adjust locations of the to/from address areas for envelopes **
- Auto checking of hyperlinks for broken ones within EPIM database **
- Automatic capitalization of the first letter in sentences (can be turned off in spelling options) **
- Option to auto create tags on double hash (##) only **
- Select multiple appointments in calendar (Ctrl/Shift + click) and move them simultaneously **
- Ability to delete all existing synchronizations at once **
- New editable shortcuts to quickly make items Read-only (on and off) and Private/Public **
- Hierarchical structure of contact groups in the Membership dialog when assigning groups to contacts **
- Choose which email address to use when selecting the Send E-Mail option in contacts **
- Business version offers extended information about items and users that have access to them **
- Import tasks and appointments from CSV files
- Manage and pin autosaved subjects in mail
- Increase/decrease font size using toolbar icons for mail and notes
- Import of iCal files now respects time zone settings
- See by how much the database file size is reduced after manual optimization
- Display of additional recurrence info for appointments and tasks
- Finding the right folder in mail is now easier
- Additional months column in the Year view in calendar
- Today should now be much more noticeable in all calendar views
- Filter mail folders when creating message rules
- Drag and drop files into Quick Reply in mail to add attachments
- Empty subject warning when sending mail
- Full WYSIWYG printing for monthly and yearly views in calendar
- Notes are now stored in an archived form making the database file smaller and faster
- A single installer for the Desktop and Portable versions
- Other numerous improvements and fixes
** Only in EssentialPIM Pro
- Improved synchronization with iCloud
- Calendar appointments can now be edited directly again (without opening the appointment window)
- A client PC will be able to automatically reconnect to server upon waking up from sleep for EssentialPIM Pro Business
- Better synchronization with Google Calendar (for recurring events)
- Fixed issue with getting focus on the various fields on the contacts preview screen
- Fixed incorrect overdue dates when printing tasks from EPIM Today
- Fixed printout of Unicode calendar events
- Other minor bug fixes and stability improvements