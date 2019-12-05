Astonsoft heeft versie 8.62 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 8.55 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in EssentialPIM 8.62: Get new email messages instantly for IMAP accounts (IDLE support)

Add multiple attachments at a time when creating newsletters

Improved CSV import of appointments

Improved handling of identities when using reply all on messages from the Sent items folder

Improved printing out of envelopes

Fixed Ctrl+F not working for plain text emails

Couple of UI fixes for high DPI displays

Other fixes found since the last version release New in EssentialPIM 8.61: Adding links to folders feature will now work as expected

Setting up new mail notifications on Windows 10 now works through system notification settings

New ability to edit notes simultaneously without any conflict as in the main view as using a separate dialog window

Improved how changing number of lines for tabs in notes works

Improved synchronization with Google Calendar and iCloud services

Improved selection of found notes after clearing up search phrase

Improved sorting by received date in mail

Fixed empty tags field when printing tasks

Fixed couple of issues with Outlook.com mail accounts

Fixed some missing information about attachments in detailed view

Fixed other minor issues and omissions New in EssentialPIM 8.6: Global search and replace feature in Advanced Search **

Export notes into multiple individual files in one operation **

Dialer in contacts has been completely revamped to be compatible with VoIP apps **

Manually adjust locations of the to/from address areas for envelopes **

Auto checking of hyperlinks for broken ones within EPIM database **

Automatic capitalization of the first letter in sentences (can be turned off in spelling options) **

Option to auto create tags on double hash (##) only **

Select multiple appointments in calendar (Ctrl/Shift + click) and move them simultaneously **

Ability to delete all existing synchronizations at once **

New editable shortcuts to quickly make items Read-only (on and off) and Private/Public **

Hierarchical structure of contact groups in the Membership dialog when assigning groups to contacts **

Choose which email address to use when selecting the Send E-Mail option in contacts **

Business version offers extended information about items and users that have access to them **

Import tasks and appointments from CSV files

Manage and pin autosaved subjects in mail

Increase/decrease font size using toolbar icons for mail and notes

Import of iCal files now respects time zone settings

See by how much the database file size is reduced after manual optimization

Display of additional recurrence info for appointments and tasks

Finding the right folder in mail is now easier

Additional months column in the Year view in calendar

Today should now be much more noticeable in all calendar views

Filter mail folders when creating message rules

Drag and drop files into Quick Reply in mail to add attachments

Empty subject warning when sending mail

Full WYSIWYG printing for monthly and yearly views in calendar

Notes are now stored in an archived form making the database file smaller and faster

A single installer for the Desktop and Portable versions

Other numerous improvements and fixes New in EssentialPIM 8.56: Improved synchronization with iCloud

Calendar appointments can now be edited directly again (without opening the appointment window)

A client PC will be able to automatically reconnect to server upon waking up from sleep for EssentialPIM Pro Business

Better synchronization with Google Calendar (for recurring events)

Fixed issue with getting focus on the various fields on the contacts preview screen

Fixed incorrect overdue dates when printing tasks from EPIM Today

Fixed printout of Unicode calendar events

Other minor bug fixes and stability improvements ** Only in EssentialPIM Pro