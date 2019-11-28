Versie 6.3.0 van Enpass is kort geleden uitgekomen en nu is de macOS versie voorzien van een update naar 6.3.1. De Linux versie zit nog steeds op 6.2.0. Enpass is een wachtwoordmanager voor Windows, macOS, Linux en diverse mobile platformen. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd, laat het weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is, of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive of OneDrive is ook mogelijk. Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop, alleen voor de mobiele cliënt wordt een eenmalige bijdrage verlangd als er meer dan 25 wachtwoorden worden opgeslagen.

Version 6.3.1

Unable to process TOTP with spaces. Fixed.

Squashed a few crashes.

Version 6.3.0

