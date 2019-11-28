Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Enpass 6.3.1

Enpass logo (75 pix) Versie 6.3.0 van Enpass is kort geleden uitgekomen en nu is de macOS versie voorzien van een update naar 6.3.1. De Linux versie zit nog steeds op 6.2.0. Enpass is een wachtwoordmanager voor Windows, macOS, Linux en diverse mobile platformen. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd, laat het weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is, of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive of OneDrive is ook mogelijk. Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop, alleen voor de mobiele cliënt wordt een eenmalige bijdrage verlangd als er meer dan 25 wachtwoorden worden opgeslagen.

Version 6.3.1

Fixes:
  • Unable to process TOTP with spaces. Fixed.
  • Squashed a few crashes.

Version 6.3.0

ENPASS IS NOW TOTALLY FREE FOR DESKTOPS

One of the most awesome treats you get with the new update is 100% free access on all desktop apps. That’s right! Just register your Enpass using an email ID and enjoy the app in its full capacity, ABSOLUTELY FREE.

ENPASS IS STILL OFFLINE

Everyone loves confidentiality and privacy, especially when your digital assets are concerned. That is why you love Enpass, and we value your love for Enpass. Adhering to the same principle of being completely offline, we haven’t made any architectural changes in Enpass. Your data will stay with you like it always had and remains outside our jurisdiction. So with the same peace of mind, create your Enpass account and register your purchases with us.

EXISTING PRO USERS

You are our heroes, and we love you, a-lot! Today, we are what we are because of your love and support. You do not have to pay, and can continue to use the Pro version at no extra cost. Not just that, your Enpass purchased from any device will work across all the platforms. Just register your purchase using an email ID and enjoy the app in its full capacity, across all platforms.

Versienummer 6.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Enpass
Download https://enpass.io/downloads/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-11-2019 14:377

28-11-2019 • 14:37

7 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Enpass

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Enpass

geen prijs bekend

Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+11+21+30Ongemodereerd6
Wijzig sortering
0GEi
28 november 2019 15:10
Mooi programma. Werd vorige week bij versie 6.3.0 al verrast met vrije toegang tot alle functionaliteiten. Heb gelijk de dark mode aan gezet :) . Maar los daarvan; echt een heel fijn programma om je wachtwoorden mee te laten onthouden. Zelf naar volle tevredenheid op Windows en iOS.

Edit: Na andere reacties toch even naar het nieuwe verdienmodel gekeken. Dan is dit best een kostbaar product geworden. Dat zal veel potentiële gebruikers afschrikken. Jammer, want ik gun iedereen een goede password manager als Enpass. Maar is zien hoe lang ze het gaan volhouden op deze manier. Achteraf nu wel blij dat ik destijds een paar euro heb betaald voor de iOS app.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GEi op 28 november 2019 16:05]

Reageer
0Tiwazz
@GEi28 november 2019 15:21
Ik snap deze release note niet:

ENPASS IS NOW TOTALLY FREE FOR DESKTOPS

Ik gebruik Enpass al jaren (vanaf mijn Nokia Lumia 710) en heb het altijd gratis kunnen gebruiken op dekstops zowel op Windows Mac en Linux. Op de mobile platormen heb ik wel een licentie aangeschaft.
Reageer
+2Ywa
@Tiwazz28 november 2019 15:26
De desktop applicaties waren altijd al gratis, maar met een betaalde uitbreiding.

Enpass is overigens overgestapt op een abonnement model i.p.v. eenmalige aankoop per platform. Zie deze blog voor meer informatie: https://www.enpass.io/blog/announcement/enpass-subscription/
Reageer
0Geim
@Ywa28 november 2019 15:50
Bestaande (betaalde) gebruikers kunnen gebruik blijven maken van een perpetuum licentie.

"As we shared in our blog post last week, existing Enpass Pro users will not have to pay anything extra as we make this transition. All our current Pro users will have access to the full version of the app on all platforms without paying anything extra. They will continue to receive future app updates and new Pro features that we’ll release over time – for lifetime, on all supported platforms."

Ooit iets van €5 betaald voor de ios versie, maar wat een verschil met de huidige onetime purchase van €54,99
Ik ben bang dat ze zich een beetje uit de markt prijzen.
Reageer
0michaelkamen
28 november 2019 15:35
Erg fijn product. Heb het jaren met veel plezier gebruikt op zowel desktop als smartphone, voordat ik voor m'n werk overging naar 1Password (en geen zin had in het onderhouden van 2 password managers)
Reageer
0Godjira
28 november 2019 16:03
Jammer dat ook Enpass over stapt op een abonnement vorm. Je kunt het nog steeds voor life kopen, maar dan wel vele malen duurder dan voor deze release. Voorheen was het €12,99 per mobiel platform, nu moet je $53 betalen voor life.

Ik was 1password fan, tot ze overgingen op per maand betalen, en dit is inmiddels voor alle password managers zo. Enpass werd ik blij van omdat het "offline" is, oftewel, je zet je meest gevoelige data niet in een Cloud (dit is mijns inziens een groter security posture).

Ook Enpass valt dus nu af wat mij betreft... misschien tijd een eigen te gaan bouwen ;)
Reageer
0BartDG
28 november 2019 16:04
Ik zou een wachtwoordmanager willen hebben die het volgende kan, voor een redelijke prijs:
Een account waarbij mijn echtgenote en ikzelf elk een eigen kluis hebben, maar ook makkelijk wachtwoorden kunnen delen. Daarnaast ook de kinderen kunnen toevoegen, met een eigen account, maar wel zo dat wij hun wachtwoorden zelf kunnen beheren.

Ik gebruik nu lastpass en mijn echtgenote ook. Nu lastpass een family account optie heeft dacht ik dat het makkelijk zou zijn om mijn vrouw's account op te nemen in de mijne en zo een soort familie account te creëren, maar dat bleek dus vies tegen te vallen. Dat lukte voor geen meten. Ik heb wel alternatieven gezien, maar die vragen tot 10 euro per maand. Dat is het me nu ook niet waard.

Zou dit pakket dat beter kunnen?

[Reactie gewijzigd door BartDG op 28 november 2019 16:05]

Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Solid state drives

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True