Versie 3.13.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo, voorheen Piwik, is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina en een overzicht van de planning is op deze pagina te vinden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

In this release we focus on improving stability, fixing a performance regression where too many archives were being generated and over-using space in the database, and making minor improvements to a few other features such as the new Date and Segment comparison.

We are grateful for all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, our awesome team of translators for their work, and our Matomo Cloud hosting customers and Premium features customers for their amazing support!

88 tickets have been closed by more than 20 contributors!