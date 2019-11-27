Ritlabs heeft versie 9.0.6 van zijn e-mailprogramma The Bat uitgebracht, de eerste uitgave uit de 9.x-serie. Het programma biedt ondersteuning voor verschillende pop3- en imap4-accounts, en heeft een Bayesiaans spamfilter en uitgebreide zoek- en filtermogelijkheden. Verder is er ondersteuning voor pgp, end-to-end encryption en de e-mails kunnen versleuteld op de harde schijf worden opgeslagen. Verder zijn er geen minimumsysteemeisen. Het werkt op de oudste hardware, maar kan ook overweg met de AVX-512-instruction set, die in de Intel's Xeon Phi x200 Knights Landing gevonden kan worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Major improvements New interface controls in the main window of the program and in the editor window. DevExpress controls are used instead of TB2K/TBX/SpTBX

New way of handling the user interface layout configuration. Also, there is a new file - "userdef.xml", instead of "tbuser.def" previously used New features Possibility of recording and logging of the time it takes to open the following configuration dialogs: "Account Properties", "Folder Properties", "Sorting Office/Filters", and the following windows: message editor, the folder view. The time is measured if the following command-line parameters are used to run The Bat!: "/BENCHMARK_STARTUP_TIME" and/or "/STARTUP_TIMING_LOG". With the "/STARTUP_TIMING_LOG" option only, the results will only be saved to the ex_log.file, while with "/BENCHMARK_STARTUP_TIME" they will be displayed on the screen as a message dialog Improvements Updated spell checker dictionaries (Hunspell) for the following languages: Danish, Dutch, English (British), English (U.S.), French, Greek, Hungarian, Latvian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Romanian, Spanish, Swedish

Removed PGP internal implementation (RFC-1991) from The Bat!

There is now a random delay before sending the TLS alert code to a remote computer in order to prevent eventual timing attacks

The Preferences dialog now displays an hourglass when it opens Fixes (#0000427) Tab order was wrong in some dialogs, e.g. in the "Create Mail Filter" dialog box

(#0001327) Access Violation errors on exit have been eliminated

(#0001545) Email was added twice to the "To:" line if the address entry in the address book contained multiple addresses

(#0001662) Incorrect rendering of certain HTML messages has been resolved

(#0001718) An issue with an option during the address book import has been resolved

(#0001719) After adding an account using the mail account assistant the The Bat! main window did not show up

(#0001755) Address Viewer incorrectly displayed the email address of the sender

(#0001780) 64-bit version of The Bat! silently closed upon trying to send a PGP-signed message

(#0001785) Ctrl+mouse wheel did not zoom in/out in plain text editors

Fixed Access Violation errors which could sometimes happen infrequently, and which were caused by improper CPU thread handling, especially when exiting The Bat!

Fixed errors when The Bat! process could hang on exit and stay in the Task Manager while exiting The Bat! when active connections to RSS feeds were in progress

Fixed an issue when all tags became ignored

Fixed memory leaks

Image Crop did not work in message templates