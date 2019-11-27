Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WinSCP 5.15.7

WinSCP logo (75 pix) Versie 5.15.7 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Sinds versie 5.15.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.15.7:
  • Translation completed: Russian.
  • New DigiCert code signing certificate used for signing binaries valid until February 2023.
  • Back-propagated fixes and changes from 5.16.1–5.16.2 releases:
    • Toggling between light and dark interface theme is faster.
    • Bug fix: .NET assembly does not have a digital signature. 1800
    • Bug fix: Corrected some help links.
    • Bug fix: Occasional hang when loading file icons. 1803
    • Bug fix: Failure while closing application and suspending computer after operation completion. 1804
    • Bug fix: Failure when switching between light and dark interface themes. 1805
Changes in version 5.15.6:
    • This is Microsoft Store-only release with the following fix:
      • Bug fix: Start menu and Task bar icons are too small when installed from Microsoft Store. 1793
  • Changes in version 5.15.5:
    • Back-propagated fixes and changes from 5.16–5.16.1 releases:
      • Security fix from PuTTY 0.73: On Windows, other applications were able to bind to the same TCP port as a WinSCP local port forwarding. vuln-win-exclusiveaddruse
      • XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.9.
      • Bug fix: Error when reopening a remote file whose local temporary copy has been deleted. 1790
      • Bug fix: Edited path was hidden behind a browsing button on file/directory path selection boxes. 1791
    • SSH private key tools (PuTTYgen and Pageant) upgraded to PuTTY 0.73.
    • Installer translations updated: Czech, Dutch, German, Italian, Polish, Slovak and Turkish.

Versienummer 5.15.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website WinSCP
Download https://winscp.net/download/WinSCP-5.16.2.RC-Setup.exe
Bestandsgrootte 9,39MB
Licentietype GPL

0Chocomel_Deluxe
27 november 2019 16:48
Ik gebruik het icm mRemoteNG en shortcuts naar mijn pi's.
Doet zn ding, maar deze *feature zit standaard ingebakken in MobaXterm.
mRemoteNG is wel freeware, waar MoboXterm betaald is na 10 connecties als bookmark.
