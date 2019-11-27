Versie 5.15.7 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Sinds versie 5.15.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.15.7: Translation completed: Russian.

New DigiCert code signing certificate used for signing binaries valid until February 2023.

Back-propagated fixes and changes from 5.16.1–5.16.2 releases: Toggling between light and dark interface theme is faster. Bug fix: .NET assembly does not have a digital signature. 1800 Bug fix: Corrected some help links. Bug fix: Occasional hang when loading file icons. 1803 Bug fix: Failure while closing application and suspending computer after operation completion. 1804 Bug fix: Failure when switching between light and dark interface themes. 1805

Changes in version 5.15.6: This is Microsoft Store-only release with the following fix: Bug fix: Start menu and Task bar icons are too small when installed from Microsoft Store. 1793

Changes in version 5.15.5: Back-propagated fixes and changes from 5.16–5.16.1 releases: Security fix from PuTTY 0.73: On Windows, other applications were able to bind to the same TCP port as a WinSCP local port forwarding. vuln-win-exclusiveaddruse XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.9. Bug fix: Error when reopening a remote file whose local temporary copy has been deleted. 1790 Bug fix: Edited path was hidden behind a browsing button on file/directory path selection boxes. 1791 SSH private key tools (PuTTYgen and Pageant) upgraded to PuTTY 0.73. Installer translations updated: Czech, Dutch, German, Italian, Polish, Slovak and Turkish.

