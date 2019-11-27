Versie 5.15.7 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Sinds versie 5.15.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 5.15.7:
Changes in version 5.15.6:
- Translation completed: Russian.
- New DigiCert code signing certificate used for signing binaries valid until February 2023.
- Back-propagated fixes and changes from 5.16.1–5.16.2 releases:
- Toggling between light and dark interface theme is faster.
- Bug fix: .NET assembly does not have a digital signature. 1800
- Bug fix: Corrected some help links.
- Bug fix: Occasional hang when loading file icons. 1803
- Bug fix: Failure while closing application and suspending computer after operation completion. 1804
- Bug fix: Failure when switching between light and dark interface themes. 1805
- This is Microsoft Store-only release with the following fix:
- Bug fix: Start menu and Task bar icons are too small when installed from Microsoft Store. 1793
- Changes in version 5.15.5:
- Back-propagated fixes and changes from 5.16–5.16.1 releases:
- Security fix from PuTTY 0.73: On Windows, other applications were able to bind to the same TCP port as a WinSCP local port forwarding. vuln-win-exclusiveaddruse
- XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.9.
- Bug fix: Error when reopening a remote file whose local temporary copy has been deleted. 1790
- Bug fix: Edited path was hidden behind a browsing button on file/directory path selection boxes. 1791
- SSH private key tools (PuTTYgen and Pageant) upgraded to PuTTY 0.73.
- Installer translations updated: Czech, Dutch, German, Italian, Polish, Slovak and Turkish.