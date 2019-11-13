Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: VMware Workstation Pro 15.5.1

VMWare Workstation logo (75 pix) VMware heeft versie 15.5.1 van zijn virtualisatiesoftware Workstation Pro uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een of meer virtuele computers aan te maken, waarop een groot aantal verschillende besturingssystemen kan worden geïnstalleerd. Op die manier kunnen ze naast elkaar worden gebruikt, in tegenstelling tot een dualbootopstelling, waarbij voor het ene of het andere OS moet worden gekozen. VMware Workstation is beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en licenties beginnen bij zo'n 275 euro. Hieronder is te vinden welke verbeteringen VMWare in versie 15.5.1 heeft doorgevoerd:

This release of VMware Workstation Pro addresses the following issues:

  • Workstation 15.5.1 Pro addresses an out-of-bounds write vulnerability in the e1000e virtual network adapter. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2019-5541 to this issue. For more information, see VMSA-2019-0021.
  • Workstation 15.5.1 Pro addresses an information disclosure vulnerability in vmnetdhcp. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2019-5540 to this issue. For more information, see VMSA-2019-0021.
  • Workstation 15.5.1 Pro addresses a denial-of-service vulnerability in the RPC handler. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2019-5542 to this issue. For more information, see VMSA-2019-0021.
  • Workstation 15.5.1 Pro resolves TSX Asynchronous Abort (TAA), a speculative-execution vulnerability identified by CVE-2019-11135. For more information, see section 3b in VMSA-2019-0020.
  • Workstation 15.5.1 Pro resolves a regression introduced in Workstation 15.5.0 Pro which causes the Hypervisor-Specific mitigations for L1TF and MDS vulnerabilities to be ineffective. For more information on these mitigations, please see section 3a in VMSA-2019-0008.

Versienummer 15.5.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website VMware
Download https://my.vmware.com/web/vmware/info/slug/desktop_end_user_computing/vmware_workstation_pro/15_5
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: VMware

