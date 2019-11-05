Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MKVToolNix 39.0.0

Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 39 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge: Blu-ray: when reading an MPLS playlist mkvmerge will look up and
    use chapter names from the Blu-ray’s "track/chapter names" meta data if it
    exists. Part of the implementation of 2486.
  • mkvmerge: MP4 reader: if present, cover art images (the
    meta.udta.ilist.covr atom) will be converted into attachments.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when adding a playlist from a Blu-ray disc, the
    disc library meta data will be parsed, and the biggest thumbnail, if
    present, will be added as a new attachment with name cover.jpg (extension
    depends on thumbnail’s extension). Implements #2644.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when adding a playlist from a Blu-ray disc, the
    title from the disc library meta data will be set as the new file title if
    the disc library meta data contains one & no title has been set yet.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the automatically generated destination file
    name will now be based on the file title if one is set at that point. This
    works in conjunction with the title being said from the Blu-ray disc library
    meta data.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: chapter editor: when reading chapters from an MPLS playlist
    the GUI will look up and use chapter names from the Blu-ray’s "track/chapter
    names" meta data if it exists. Part of the implementation of 2486.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: Windows: added a dark mode that’s enabled when Windows 10’s
    dark mode is turned on.
  • translations: added a Bulgarian translation of the programs & the man pages
    by Симеон Цветков (see AUTHORS).
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: attachments without a file name won’t be ignored anymore. Part of
    the fix of #2642.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: header editor: attachments with an empty name element will
    be shown as <unnamed> as originally intended. Part of the fix of #2642.
  • Linux AppImage: the AppImage will no longer change directories before
    running the desired executable allow the use of relative file names. Fixes
    #2632.
Build system changes
  • MKVToolNix now requires a C++ compiler that supports the following features
    of the C++17 standard: "[[maybe_unused]] attribute", "nested namespace
    definition", "structured bindings". For the GNU Compiler Collection (gcc)
    this means v7 or newer; for clang it means v4 or newer.
  • Boost 1.60.0 or newer is now required.

Versienummer 39.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties

