AMD heeft een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Ook biedt AMD geen 32bit-drivers meer aan. In deze uitgave treffen we ondersteuning aan voor het spel Red Dead: Redemption II, zijn er diverse nieuwe functies aan Vulcan toegevoegd en zijn er natuurlijk ook weer diverse problemen verholpen.
Support For
Added Vulkan Support
- Red Dead: Redemption II
Fixed Issues
- VK_KHR_timeline_semaphore
- This extension introduces a new semaphore type that uses an integer payload to identify a point in a timeline. The extension supports querying the semaphore, host wait/signal operations, and device wait/signal operations.
- VK_KHR_shader_clock
- This extension allows a shader to query a real-time or monotonically incrementing counter at the subgroup level or across the device level.
- VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_extended_types
- This extension enables the nonuniform group operations in SPIR-V to support 8-bit integer, 16-bit integer, 64-bit integer, 16-bit floating-point, and vectors of these types.
- VK_KHR_pipeline_executable_properties
- This extension allows debugging and performance tools and applications in general to query properties and statistics about the pipeline compilation process.
- VK_KHR_spirv_1_4
- This extension allows the use of SPIR-V 1.4 shader modules, which in turn allows easier translation from high level languages into spirv.
- VK_EXT_subgroup_size_control
- This extension enables an implementation to control the subgroup size by allowing a varying subgroup size and also specifying a required subgroup size. The optional feature to allow full compute subgroups is enabled.
- Clustered Subgroup Operations
- This feature bit allows invocations to perform cluster operations such as add, mul, min, max, and, or, xor among partitions of a subgroup. The operations are only performed within the subgroup invocations within a partition.
Known Issues
- Some users may be unable to connect their Twitch account through the Connect page in Radeon Settings for live streaming.
- The Outer Worlds may sometimes experience an application crash when opening the characters inventory screen.
- The Outer Worlds may experience character models being rendered incorrectly on the inventory screen.
- Frame Rate may cap or remain limited to 60 fps in some Vulkan API games.
- OBS streaming may experience heavy frame drops when using AMF encoding..
- Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may experience stutter in some games at 1080p and low game settings.
- Performance Metrics Overlay may cause stutter or screen flashing on some applications.
- Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may experience display loss when resuming from sleep or hibernate when multiple displays are connected.
- Toggling HDR may cause system instability during gaming when Radeon ReLive is enabled.
- Stutter may be experienced when Radeon FreeSync is enabled on 240hz refresh displays with Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.
- AMD Radeon VII may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.
- Performance Metrics Overlay may report incorrect VRAM utilization.
- Invoking Radeon Overlay may cause games to lose focus or become minimized when HDR is enabled within Windows.