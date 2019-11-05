Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.11.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Ook biedt AMD geen 32bit-drivers meer aan. In deze uitgave treffen we ondersteuning aan voor het spel Red Dead: Redemption II, zijn er diverse nieuwe functies aan Vulcan toegevoegd en zijn er natuurlijk ook weer diverse problemen verholpen.

Support For
  • Red Dead: Redemption II
Added Vulkan Support
  • VK_KHR_timeline_semaphore
    • This extension introduces a new semaphore type that uses an integer payload to identify a point in a timeline. The extension supports querying the semaphore, host wait/signal operations, and device wait/signal operations.
  • VK_KHR_shader_clock
    • This extension allows a shader to query a real-time or monotonically incrementing counter at the subgroup level or across the device level.
  • VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_extended_types
    • This extension enables the nonuniform group operations in SPIR-V to support 8-bit integer, 16-bit integer, 64-bit integer, 16-bit floating-point, and vectors of these types.
  • VK_KHR_pipeline_executable_properties
    • This extension allows debugging and performance tools and applications in general to query properties and statistics about the pipeline compilation process.
  • VK_KHR_spirv_1_4
    • This extension allows the use of SPIR-V 1.4 shader modules, which in turn allows easier translation from high level languages into spirv.
  • VK_EXT_subgroup_size_control
    • This extension enables an implementation to control the subgroup size by allowing a varying subgroup size and also specifying a required subgroup size. The optional feature to allow full compute subgroups is enabled.
  • Clustered Subgroup Operations
    • This feature bit allows invocations to perform cluster operations such as add, mul, min, max, and, or, xor among partitions of a subgroup. The operations are only performed within the subgroup invocations within a partition.
Fixed Issues
  • Some users may be unable to connect their Twitch account through the Connect page in Radeon Settings for live streaming.
  • The Outer Worlds may sometimes experience an application crash when opening the characters inventory screen.
  • The Outer Worlds may experience character models being rendered incorrectly on the inventory screen.
  • Frame Rate may cap or remain limited to 60 fps in some Vulkan API games.
  • OBS streaming may experience heavy frame drops when using AMF encoding..
Known Issues
  • Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may experience stutter in some games at 1080p and low game settings.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay may cause stutter or screen flashing on some applications.
  • Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may experience display loss when resuming from sleep or hibernate when multiple displays are connected.
  • Toggling HDR may cause system instability during gaming when Radeon ReLive is enabled.
  • Stutter may be experienced when Radeon FreeSync is enabled on 240hz refresh displays with Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.
  • AMD Radeon VII may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay may report incorrect VRAM utilization.
  • Invoking Radeon Overlay may cause games to lose focus or become minimized when HDR is enabled within Windows.

Versienummer 19.11.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-19-11-1
Bestandsgrootte 424,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

AMD

