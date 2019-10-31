Versie 7.0.8 van Postbox is uitgekomen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Vanaf versie 7.0 is de levenslange licentie omgezet in een jaarlijks abonnement. Sinds versie 7.0.5.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Postbox version 7.0.8 The Compose window will now use the text zoom level that was last used

Implemented a work-around to address an authentication issue at Google

Implemented code that will fail more gracefully if Google accounts do not return the appropriate authentication response Changes in Postbox version 7.0.7 We added 4 beautiful new themes – the new light themes are Lavender and Calypso, and the new dark themes are Charcoal and Gulf Blue – enjoy!

Improved the image scaling icons in the Compose window when using a dark mode theme

Fixed an issue with the Tab key skipping over fields in the Compose window

Fixed an issue with the "is" Topic criteria for Smart Folders Changes in Postbox version 7.0.6 Gmail labels now match against label name instead of the label path

Pressing the tab key during addressing will now select the highlighted contact

Added Placeholders to Table and Bullet Clips to make selection easier

Fixed Conversation View when an Account Group is selected and conversations were set to display messages from the Inbox, Sent and Archive folders

Fixed a font color issue when copying and pasting text from dark mode themes

Fixed an issue with setting default Signatures and Clips in secondary Identities

Fixed an issue that prevented the Home button from loading the start page