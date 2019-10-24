Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: TeamViewer 14.7.1965

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 14.7 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. Nieuw in versie 14 is de mogelijkheid apparaten te groeperen en er notities aan toe te voegen. Verder zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen op trage verbindingen en is er een donkere modus. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Change Log:
  • TeamViewer Remote Printing is now also available if Windows 10 version 1903 is running on the remote side.
  • TeamViewer Pilot
    • It is now possible to take a screenshot of the live video stream in Pilot sessions
  • An optional disclaimer is shown before every connection when connecting through Host. This disclaimer can be configured within each custom host (enabled/disabled and displayed text).
  • Solved issues which caused TeamViewer to crash
  • Solved an issue that prevented the control of Android devices from Windows touchscreen devices.
  • Solved an issue where a message for proxy authentication is shown wrongly
  • Implemented a measure to prevent a Microsoft Windows system DLL from loading untrusted DLLs from the application directory into the service process
  • Minor improvements and fixes

Versienummer 14.7.1965
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, BSD, UNIX, iOS, Windows 10
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-10-2019 21:322

24-10-2019 • 21:32

2 Linkedin Google+

Bron: TeamViewer

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

TeamViewer

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+11+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2the_stickie
24 oktober 2019 21:50
Implemented a measure to prevent a Microsoft Windows system DLL from loading untrusted DLLs from the application directory into the service process
Misschien goed te vermelden dat dit gaat om CVE-2019-18196. Hij heeft nog geen score, maar ik gok zo dat hij (een eind) boven 7 zal uitkomen. Reden genoeg om snel te updaten!
Reageer
0WRT54G
24 oktober 2019 22:04
Nog steeds kan je onder MacOS geen tabs gebruiken. Oftewel meerdere verbindingen in één scherm en dan met tabs. Dit is sinds (ik geloof) versie 10 of 11 mogelijk op een Windows machine maar nog steeds niet op MacOS. Erg jammer!
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Samsung

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True