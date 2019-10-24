Versie 14.7 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. Nieuw in versie 14 is de mogelijkheid apparaten te groeperen en er notities aan toe te voegen. Verder zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen op trage verbindingen en is er een donkere modus. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Change Log: TeamViewer Remote Printing is now also available if Windows 10 version 1903 is running on the remote side.

TeamViewer Pilot It is now possible to take a screenshot of the live video stream in Pilot sessions

An optional disclaimer is shown before every connection when connecting through Host. This disclaimer can be configured within each custom host (enabled/disabled and displayed text).

Solved issues which caused TeamViewer to crash

Solved an issue that prevented the control of Android devices from Windows touchscreen devices.

Solved an issue where a message for proxy authentication is shown wrongly

Implemented a measure to prevent a Microsoft Windows system DLL from loading untrusted DLLs from the application directory into the service process

Minor improvements and fixes