Jordan Russell Software heeft kort geleden versie 6.0.3 van Inno Setup uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen op eenvoudige wijze installatiepakketten voor Windows worden gecreëerd. Het programma biedt de mogelijkheid om informatie toe te voegen aan het register, biedt ini-bestanden om snelkoppelingen te maken en heeft de mogelijkheid om de installatiebestanden te comprimeren. Verder kan natuurlijk een uninstaller worden toegevoegd en kan bij de installatie uit verschillende talen worden gekozen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in cersion 6.0.3:
- /LOG: Now logs Windows compatibility mode when this is activated by the user.
- Added new [Setup] section directive: SignToolRunMinimized.
- [Setup] section directive UsePreviousLanguage now also has an effect when the Select Language dialog is not displayed because Setup is for example running silently.
- Checkboxes displayed by lists now look better on high DPI systems.
- Compiler IDE changes:
- Added Dark theme support to the toolbar.
- When paused on a breakpoint in the [Code] section the new "Debug Call Stack" view now shows the call stack.
- The "Compiler Output" and "Debug Output" views now support multi selection, an extra Select All popup menu item and Ctrl+C and Ctrl+A keyboard shortcuts. The Copy action now only copies the selected lines instead of all lines.
- Inno Setup Preprocessor (ISPP) changes:
- Array variables declared with #dim can now be initialized directly, like #dim MyArray[3] {1, 2, 3} for example.
- Added new predefined variable Tab.
- Pascal Scripting change: Added new Set8087CW and Get8087CW support functions.
- Some messages have been added in this version: (View differences in Default.isl).
- PrepareToInstallNeedsRestart: This message is used by the Preparing to Install wizard page if a restart is needed. If this message is not set by a translation, Setup will instead use FinishedRestartLabel and FinishedRestartMessage as before.
- ComponentsDiskSpaceGBLabel and DiskSpaceGBLabel: These messages are used by Setup to display required disk spaces of 1000.0 MB or more in gigabytes instead of in megabytes. If these messages are not set by a translation, Setup will instead use ComponentsDiskSpaceMBLabel and DiskSpaceMBLabel as before.
- Added official Slovak translation.
- Minor tweaks and cosmetic fixes.