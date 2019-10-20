Versie 2.1.0 van ScummVM is kort geleden uitgebracht. ScummVM is een crossplatform interpreter voor een aantal point-and-click adventure-engines, in het bijzonder de spellen die met de Scumm -engine van LucasArts zijn gemaakt. Op die manier is het mogelijk om klassiekers als Simon the Sorcerer, Beneath A Steel Sky, Monkey Island, Day of the Tentacle en Sam & Max te spelen op Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS, PlayStation 3, Raspberry Pi en zelfs AmigaOS 4. Deze uitgave voegt ondersteuning toe voor zestien nieuwe spellen en brengt verder verbeteringen voor met name de versie voor Android en iOS.

ScummVM Team is thrilled to announce the release of ScummVM version 2.1.0. This release is the culmination of nearly two years worth of work, adding 16 new games based on 8 engines, a Nintendo Switch port and nearly 500 bug fixes. All this done by the hard work of 147 contributors across 8,493 commits.

Blade Runner

Duckman: The Graphic Adventures of a Private Dick

Hoyle Bridge

Hoyle Children's Collection

Hoyle Classic Games

Hoyle Solitaire

Hyperspace Delivery Boy!

Might and Magic IV - Clouds of Xeen

Might and Magic V - Darkside of Xeen

Might and Magic - World of Xeen

Might and Magic - Swords of Xeen

Mission Supernova Part 1

Mission Supernova Part 2

Quest for Glory: Shadows of Darkness

The Prince and the Coward

Versailles 1685

In addition, we enhanced the Android and iOS ports considerably. You will also notice the new GUI facelift, improved Roland MT-32 sound emulation, a new pixel-perfect stretching mode, Text-to-Speech support on macOS and Linux, and last but not least, support for synchronizing saves and downloading game data from cloud-based file services (see the up-to-date list of the platforms in our user manual)

As usual, we have improved many of the existing engines: added support for the 25th Myst Anniversary releases, fixed more than 100 original SCI script bugs that have plagued Sierra games for decades, added support for Amiga and FM-TOWNS versions of Eye of the Beholder, improved audio quality in Humongous Entertainment games and added lip sync to the newer LucasArts adventure titles, squashed tons of bugs in Starship Titanic and Bud Tucker. The list goes on and on, and you may see the comprehensive change log here.

Have no more tears in rain and grab this electric release. Windows and macOS users may get the auto-update when starting ScummVM.