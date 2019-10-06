Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MKVToolNix 38.0.0

Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 38 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvextract: chapters, tags & cue sheets will now be written to standard
    output if no file name is given, same as if - is given as the file name.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: job queue: added a new setting in the preferences’ "job
    queue & job status" section that, when enabled, will cause the GUI to remove
    all output files created by jobs that are either aborted by the user or that
    end in an error. Implements #2614.
Bug fixes
  • all programs: macOS: fixed file access if the file name (including all path
    components) contains any Unicode character where NFC (Normalization Form
    Canonical Composed) and NFD (Normalization Form Canonical Decomposed)
    differ, e.g. German Umlauts. Fixes #2620.
  • mkvmerge: when splitting by chapters the user can now split by chapters
    coming from one of the appended files, too. Fixes #2625.
  • mkvmerge: AAC reader: fixed reading codec parameters (channels, sample rate)
    if a file starts with garbage that includes valid-but-bogus AAC
    headers. Fixes #2622.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: Hebrew was added to the list of often-used languages so that
    it can be selected by default again. Fixes #2610.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: when updating the GUI’s settings from v37.0.0 or older, the
    GUI checks if the list of often-used languages equals the built-in list from
    v36.0.0. If it does, it will be updated to the built-in list changed in
    v37.0.0. Fixes #2611.
Build system changes
  • Boost’s Operators header library is now required.

Versienummer 38.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

