Versie 7.0.5.2 van Postbox is uitgekomen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Vanaf versie 7.0 is de levenslange licentie omgezet in een jaarlijks abonnement. Sinds versie 7.0.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Postbox version 7.0.5.2 Fixed a selection issue in the RSS/Feed subscription list

Fixed several issues with Quick Post and Gmail labeling in the Quick Bar

Fixed a graphics glitch in the tab bar Changes in Postbox version 7.0.5.1 Internal build to test macOS 10.15 Catalina Changes in Postbox version 7.0.5 Improved dark mode theme display for message forwards

Improved first-run theme display when migrating from Postbox 6 to 7

Added "New Smart Folder" menu option to the action bar below the Folders Pane

Lightened reply color for plain text messages in dark mode themes

Fixed an issue that could inhibit auto-completion suggestions for Gmail labels

Addressed an S/MIME security issue Changes in Postbox version 7.0.4 Fixed an issue with some .ics files not displaying as attachments when certain information was missing from the message header

Fixed an issue with scaling images when added using the image button in the formatting toolbar

Fixed an issue with dark mode themes when using plain text in the composition window

Fixed an issue with setting up Google accounts under certain conditions

Fixed several crashing bugs