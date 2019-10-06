Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Postbox 7.0.5.2

Postbox logo (75 pix) Versie 7.0.5.2 van Postbox is uitgekomen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Vanaf versie 7.0 is de levenslange licentie omgezet in een jaarlijks abonnement. Sinds versie 7.0.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Postbox version 7.0.5.2
  • Fixed a selection issue in the RSS/Feed subscription list
  • Fixed several issues with Quick Post and Gmail labeling in the Quick Bar
  • Fixed a graphics glitch in the tab bar
Changes in Postbox version 7.0.5.1
  • Internal build to test macOS 10.15 Catalina
Changes in Postbox version 7.0.5
  • Improved dark mode theme display for message forwards
  • Improved first-run theme display when migrating from Postbox 6 to 7
  • Added "New Smart Folder" menu option to the action bar below the Folders Pane
  • Lightened reply color for plain text messages in dark mode themes
  • Fixed an issue that could inhibit auto-completion suggestions for Gmail labels
  • Addressed an S/MIME security issue
Changes in Postbox version 7.0.4
  • Fixed an issue with some .ics files not displaying as attachments when certain information was missing from the message header
  • Fixed an issue with scaling images when added using the image button in the formatting toolbar
  • Fixed an issue with dark mode themes when using plain text in the composition window
  • Fixed an issue with setting up Google accounts under certain conditions
  • Fixed several crashing bugs

Versienummer 7.0.5.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Postbox Inc.
Download https://www.postbox-inc.com/download
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-10-2019 16:201

06-10-2019 • 16:20

1 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Postbox Inc.

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Postbox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1bursche
6 oktober 2019 16:28
Erg fijn programma Postbox. Overigens geeft update 7 aan dat de minimumeisen mac osx 10.13 of hoger is. Dat is niet juist, ik gebruik 10.12 en versie 7 werkt prima :)
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Tesla

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True