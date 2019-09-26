Versie 6.2.0 van Enpass is uitgekomen. Enpass is een wachtwoordmanager voor Windows, macOS, Linux en diverse mobile platformen. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd, laat het weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is, of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive of OneDrive is ook mogelijk. Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop, alleen voor de mobiele cliënt wordt een eenmalige bijdrage verlangd als er meer dan twintig wachtwoorden worden opgeslagen. De complete changelog sinds versie 6.0 kan hier worden gevonden, dit zijn de veranderingen van versie 6.2.0:

What’s New: Long-awaited support for Favicons is now available in Enpass as Website Icons. Yippe! Jump on to Enpass Settings -> Customize -> Website Icons and see the list swapping default icons to the respective URLs. We know you are eager to discern what exactly is happening behind the scenes. Most of the queries popping in your mind should be addressed here, if you still have some concerns feel free to reach out to support at support@enpass.io. Improvements: We have increased the word-count for pronounceable passwords to 15.

The main list now supports Incremental search while typing. Without using the search box, you can now jump to the item by typing the first few characters of the title.

Every password field in Enpass is now a Secure field i.e it will erase password from memory once done with it. Fixes: Fixed the issue with the app getting unresponsive on trying to quit.

Resolved an issue with folder sync where it stopped syncing on next start with error “Destination folder on sync is unreachable”.

Fixed an issue where the focus was shifted to the first item in searched results after saving changes in any item.

Fixed an issue where old passwords of an item can be found in memory dump after opening its history.

While taking a backup of a vault, the descriptive filename of the backup file is now pre-filled on save dialog.