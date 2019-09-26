Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Enpass 6.2.0

Enpass logo (75 pix) Versie 6.2.0 van Enpass is uitgekomen. Enpass is een wachtwoordmanager voor Windows, macOS, Linux en diverse mobile platformen. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd, laat het weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is, of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive of OneDrive is ook mogelijk. Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop, alleen voor de mobiele cliënt wordt een eenmalige bijdrage verlangd als er meer dan twintig wachtwoorden worden opgeslagen. De complete changelog sinds versie 6.0 kan hier worden gevonden, dit zijn de veranderingen van versie 6.2.0:

What’s New:
  • Long-awaited support for Favicons is now available in Enpass as Website Icons. Yippe! Jump on to Enpass Settings -> Customize -> Website Icons and see the list swapping default icons to the respective URLs. We know you are eager to discern what exactly is happening behind the scenes. Most of the queries popping in your mind should be addressed here, if you still have some concerns feel free to reach out to support at support@enpass.io.
Improvements:
  • We have increased the word-count for pronounceable passwords to 15.
  • The main list now supports Incremental search while typing. Without using the search box, you can now jump to the item by typing the first few characters of the title.
  • Every password field in Enpass is now a Secure field i.e it will erase password from memory once done with it.
Fixes:
  • Fixed the issue with the app getting unresponsive on trying to quit.
  • Resolved an issue with folder sync where it stopped syncing on next start with error “Destination folder on sync is unreachable”.
  • Fixed an issue where the focus was shifted to the first item in searched results after saving changes in any item.
  • Fixed an issue where old passwords of an item can be found in memory dump after opening its history.
  • While taking a backup of a vault, the descriptive filename of the backup file is now pre-filled on save dialog.

Versienummer 6.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Enpass
Download https://enpass.io/downloads/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

0DirtyBird
26 september 2019 07:33
Ik zou graag een dergelijke tool gebruiken, maar ik maak me een beetje zorgen over veiligheid.
Nu heb ik een aantal variaties op een paar wachtwoorden, maar iemand die er een raadt, komt misschien wel op een paar plekken binnen. Als zo'n pw manager gekraakt wordt sta je meteen helemaal in je hemd.
Is dit een terechte angst?
0radicalEMT
@DirtyBird26 september 2019 07:40
Niet helemaal. Maar je zegt het zelf al, voor de kluis moet je uniek wachtwoord gebruiken wat makkelijk te onthouden is en zeer moeilijk te raden. Daarvoor zijn veel tips te vinden op internet. Gebruik dit wachtwoord alleen voor de kluis.
0Spidey
@DirtyBird26 september 2019 07:40
Met dergelijk tool hoef je dus geen varianten meer te gebruiken die je kunt onthouden.
Daarnaast kies je zelf je wachtwoord voor je vault. Ook kun je zelf kiezen waar je je kluis bewaard; Cloud service of op je eigen NAS. Je hebt zelf een hoop in de hand, maar 100% veilig zul je nooit zijn.

edit: ik gebruik toevallig Enpass op Mac, Android en IOS.
Gratis op Desktop. Op devices eenmalige aanschaf.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Spidey op 26 september 2019 07:42]

0Epiphany
@DirtyBird26 september 2019 07:45
De zorg is zeker niet onterecht. Password managers slaan al jouw geheimen op, ik gebruik de mijne bijvoorbeeld ook voor notities en mijn creditcard gegevens op te slaan etc.

Ik ben van enpass afgestapt naar bitwarden, om de volgende redenen:
  • [Mogelijkheid tot gebruik MFA, of wel meerstaps authenticatie voor de fault, mochten ze jouw password weten kunnen ze nog niet bij je fault/li]
  • Gratis apps op alle mobiele platforms
  • Onderzoek voor werk
Waar je rekening mee moet houden met password managers is dat het hoofdwachtwoord gewoon een lange wachtwoord zin is (die jij makkelijk kan onthouden). Daarnaast zijn er meerdere opties om te zorgen dat toegang niet alleen op basis is van een wachtwoord, denk daar bij aan certificaten etc.

Als de PW manager zelf gekraakt wordt hebben ze iets bij de password manager niet goed gedaan, de meest toegepaste encryptie op de bekende password managers is military grade encryptie, daar zou ik mij geen zorgen om maken, om dat te kraken heb je een supercomputer nodig. Het gebeurt alleen wel eens dat er een lek gevonden wordt in een applicatie, waardoor bijvoorbeeld wachtwoorden in geheugen leesbaar blijven.

Als je je overigens zorgen maakt om wachtwoorden, zorg dan dat op plekken die voor jou van belang zijn je MFA gebruikt ipv alleen username/password.
MFA doe ik voornamelijk met óf mijn yubikey óf de Microsoft Authenticator
0rickgoemans
@DirtyBird26 september 2019 07:51
Natuurlijk is dat zo. Zo lang jij ook 2fa verplicht ben je al redelijk veilig, het enige wat dan nog kan gebeuren is het feit dat zo'n dienst zelf gehacked kan worden.

Daar zul je vertrouwen in moeten hebben...

Ik gebruik zelf lastpass omdat deze een super handige functie heeft in Mac OS waarbij je ongeacht welke app je focused CMD+SHIFT+L kan doen en daarmee een Lastpass zoek functie opent(met gelijk de zoekbalk gefocust) , van je huidige gearceerde regel kun je de username kopiëren met CMD+SHIFT+C en het wachtwoord met CMD+C. IDEAAL! Ik zou het graag voor Windows ook zo willen maar helaas zijn daar geen opties voor, daar moet je gewoon "ALT TABben" en dan zoeken.
0berhav
26 september 2019 07:45
Hoe is dit progje in vergelijking met Keepass? Zijn er audits geweest?
