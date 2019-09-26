Cura is ontwikkeld door Ultimaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle Ultimaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de calibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. Versie 4.3 is uitgekomen en de release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Ultimaker S3.

This release includes a new profile for our latest S-line 3D printer: the

Ultimaker S3, which we officially announced at TCT today. Learn more about the Ultimaker S3 by reading the blog.

At TCT we announced the Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle, which is fully integrated into this version of Ultimaker Cura, as well as Ultimaker Connect and Ultimaker Cloud. An Ultimaker S5 connected with a Material Station will show all available material combinations in the configuration selector. Learn more about the Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle in the blog.

More 3D file formats.

Ultimaker Cura 4.3 is compatible with even more 3D file formats than before, allowing you to integrate CAD software, 3D scanning software, and 3D modeling software into your workflow with ease. Natively open Collada, GLTF, OpenCTM, and PLY formats, to name a few. Downloading plugins from the Ultimaker Marketplace brings in support for many more.

Orienting your models with the rotation tool or the lay flat tool can be a hassle with complex geometries. This new time-saving feature lets you select a face of your model to rest on the build plate, so you can get the orientation you need quickly and easily.

Support infill/interface line directions.

Improve reliability with more precise control over certain aspects of your print. Choose the angle that support-infill and interfaces print at, thanks to a contribution from vgribinchuck. Input a set of angles you want lines generated at, and these will be placed sequentially throughout your 3D print.

Randomize infill start.

Randomize which infill line is printed first. This reduces weak points in your model, at the cost of an additional travel move.

Print small features slower.

Smartavionics has contributed a setting which recognizes small perimeters and reduces print speed in order to boost the reliability and accuracy of small printed features. This is especially useful for small perimeters such as printed holes, as they tend to get ripped away from the build plate easily due to their low contact area.

Easy selector for z seam positions.

Z seams are now easier to position on your model, thanks to a contribution by trouch. A drop down selection box has been added to custom mode, giving you a list of presets to place the z seam on your model.

Colorblind assist theme.

Nubnubbud has added a new theme for colorblind users which makes more distinction between colors, such as the yellow/green line colors in the layer view.

This version addresses a number of issues from previous versions, including tray icons remaining after application close, silent mode installation and uninstallation, ‘arrange all models’ and much more. Read the release notes for a full rundown of changes.