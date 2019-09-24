Klocman Software heeft versie 4.15 van Bulk Crap Uninstaller uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat onder een opensourcelicentie wordt uitgebracht, kunnen in een keer diverse programma's en Windows Store-apps van de computer worden verwijderd. Het voert eerst de standaard verwijderprocedure uit en scant vervolgens de computer op overgebleven snelkoppelingen en registersleutels om die ook nog te verwijderen. Na afloop kunnen eventueel ook nog externe programma's zoals CCleaner worden gestart. Ten slotte bevat het een start-upmanager, waarmee programma's die met Windows meestarten uitgeschakeld kunnen worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Features and fixes
Translations
- Added checking if junk might belong to a different application with a similar name to junk scan (e.g. Chrome, Chrome Updater, Chrome Remote Desktop) - more accurate junk confidence with less false positives
- Added quiet uninstall of Edge developer builds
- Reduced lag when writing in the search box
- Fixed loading dialog staying on top of all windows
- Fixed Scoop not being detected if placed in a custom directory
- Fixed corrupted registry string values causing crashes
- Fixed crash when trying to start an empty uninstall task
- Fixed deadlock when changing filtering options rapidly
- Fixed issues with starting helpers crashing list loading
- Fixed junk scanner crashes crashing the whole process (now the crashed scanner is ignored)
- Fixed system restore being wrongly detected as unavailable if periodic restore point creation was disabled
- Fixed rare ObjectDisposedException when closing BCU during uninstall
- Fixed rare nullreference crash when closing uninstall progress window
- Fixed invalid format crash with Turkish translation
- Fixed invalid format crashes with Arabic translation
- Fixed FormatException on some locales when updating statusbar