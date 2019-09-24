Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Bulk Crap Uninstaller 4.15

Bulk Crap Uninstaller logo (75 pix) Klocman Software heeft versie 4.15 van Bulk Crap Uninstaller uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat onder een opensourcelicentie wordt uitgebracht, kunnen in een keer diverse programma's en Windows Store-apps van de computer worden verwijderd. Het voert eerst de standaard verwijderprocedure uit en scant vervolgens de computer op overgebleven snelkoppelingen en registersleutels om die ook nog te verwijderen. Na afloop kunnen eventueel ook nog externe programma's zoals CCleaner worden gestart. Ten slotte bevat het een start-upmanager, waarmee programma's die met Windows meestarten uitgeschakeld kunnen worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Features and fixes
  • Added checking if junk might belong to a different application with a similar name to junk scan (e.g. Chrome, Chrome Updater, Chrome Remote Desktop) - more accurate junk confidence with less false positives
  • Added quiet uninstall of Edge developer builds
  • Reduced lag when writing in the search box
  • Fixed loading dialog staying on top of all windows
  • Fixed Scoop not being detected if placed in a custom directory
  • Fixed corrupted registry string values causing crashes
  • Fixed crash when trying to start an empty uninstall task
  • Fixed deadlock when changing filtering options rapidly
  • Fixed issues with starting helpers crashing list loading
  • Fixed junk scanner crashes crashing the whole process (now the crashed scanner is ignored)
  • Fixed system restore being wrongly detected as unavailable if periodic restore point creation was disabled
  • Fixed rare ObjectDisposedException when closing BCU during uninstall
  • Fixed rare nullreference crash when closing uninstall progress window
Translations
  • Fixed invalid format crash with Turkish translation
  • Fixed invalid format crashes with Arabic translation
  • Fixed FormatException on some locales when updating statusbar

Versienummer 4.15
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Klocman software
Download https://github.com/Klocman/Bulk-Crap-Uninstaller/releases/tag/v4.15
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

24-09-2019 • 13:03

24-09-2019 • 13:03

10

Bron: Klocman software

Update-historie

Bulk Crap Uninstaller

Reacties (10)

+1Felix!
24 september 2019 13:12
Zeer fijn alternatief voor Revo Uninstaller PRO :-)

Ook handig dat je voorgeïnstalleerde onderdelen uit Windows kunt verwijderen.
0Operations
@Felix!24 september 2019 14:18
@Felix! Wat is er naar jouw mening mis met Revo Uninstaller? Ik vind het een prima programma.
+1RoestVrijStaal
@Operations24 september 2019 14:34
Revo Uninstaller PRO kost geld en Revo Uninstaller FREE is zo erg gecastreerd dat het minder kan dan Bulk Crap Uninstaller.
0Operations
@RoestVrijStaal24 september 2019 14:35
Ah kijk dat is uiteraard een prima reden!
0Bonswah85
@Operations24 september 2019 14:21
Hij zegt toch niet dat er iets mis mee is?
0Operations
@Bonswah8524 september 2019 14:34
True, waarom een alternatief dan? Iets met if it ain't broken don't.... zeg maar ;)
+1Martinus
24 september 2019 13:09
hoop dat de crash bug er uit is, had altijd crash op het moment dat die naar leftovers zocht.
0Ortep
@Martinus24 september 2019 14:36
Nop, die is er niet uit. Ik heb voor het eerst van mijn leven deze software gebruikt. En van de 3 dingen die ik hem liet verwijderen kreeg hij er eentje niet weg en op de andere crashte hij. Exit dus
0Martinus
@Ortep24 september 2019 14:45
vaag, bij mij loopt die nu wel weer goed.
0MoneyReaper
24 september 2019 14:04
gebruik dit altijd om de computer van mensen op de schonen samen met de Malwarebytes Addware cleaner die tegenwoordig ook alle voorgeinstalleerde troep van OEM's kan verwijderen
