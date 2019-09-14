Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Postbox 7.0.3

Postbox logo (75 pix) Versie 7.0.3 van Postbox is uitgekomen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Vanaf versie 7.0 is de levenslange licentie omgezet in een jaarlijks abonnement. Sinds versie 7.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Postbox version 7.0.3
  • Updated instructions for callout Clips
  • Fixed an issue where messages weren't being marked as read when the preview pane was closed and messages were set to open in a new window
  • Fixed an issue with dark mode when colors with transparency are used
  • Fixed an issue that caused images added in signatures via the image button to not render correctly
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the progress meter to move positions on low resolution Macs
  • Fixed styling for drag-and-drop operations on Windows
Changes in Postbox version 7.0.2
  • Added monochrome icons to the Address Book sidebar for themes that support them
  • Fixed an issue with fonts not picking up the correct color in the Address Book on Windows
  • Fixed an issue that prevented with content display after a delete action when an Account Group was selected
Changes in Postbox version 7.0.1
  • Search bar dropdown menu now inherits theme styling
  • Messages will now reload when switching between light and dark themes
  • Fonts have been made darker on many of the themes
  • Corrected letter spacing for the San Francisco font on MacOS 10.15 Catalina
  • Changed the background color of the Filter Log
  • We now display the proper placeholder message when "Search All Folders" is selected without a search term
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the “Default” theme to not display correctly when the OS was in light mode
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent a default Clip from being set on alternate Identities

Versienummer 7.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Postbox Inc.
Download https://www.postbox-inc.com/download
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Postbox Inc.

