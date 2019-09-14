Versie 7.0.3 van Postbox is uitgekomen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Vanaf versie 7.0 is de levenslange licentie omgezet in een jaarlijks abonnement. Sinds versie 7.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Postbox version 7.0.3 Updated instructions for callout Clips

Fixed an issue where messages weren't being marked as read when the preview pane was closed and messages were set to open in a new window

Fixed an issue with dark mode when colors with transparency are used

Fixed an issue that caused images added in signatures via the image button to not render correctly

Fixed an issue that could cause the progress meter to move positions on low resolution Macs

Fixed styling for drag-and-drop operations on Windows Changes in Postbox version 7.0.2 Added monochrome icons to the Address Book sidebar for themes that support them

Fixed an issue with fonts not picking up the correct color in the Address Book on Windows

Fixed an issue that prevented with content display after a delete action when an Account Group was selected Changes in Postbox version 7.0.1 Search bar dropdown menu now inherits theme styling

Messages will now reload when switching between light and dark themes

Fonts have been made darker on many of the themes

Corrected letter spacing for the San Francisco font on MacOS 10.15 Catalina

Changed the background color of the Filter Log

We now display the proper placeholder message when "Search All Folders" is selected without a search term

Fixed an issue that could cause the “Default” theme to not display correctly when the OS was in light mode

Fixed an issue that could prevent a default Clip from being set on alternate Identities