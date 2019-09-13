Versie 3.49 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download slechts 4,5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Sinds versie 3.47 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

EMDB V3.49 released User Interface: Updated the default toolbar icons.

Backups: Fixed an issue were automatic backups and backups when installing a new version were sometimes saved to AppData\Local\VirtualStore instead of the configured location.

Media Files: Fixed Media Files on External Drives with Label containing [] did not play.

Scan at Startup: Added option to prevent scanning of subfolders.

Rotten Tomatoes: Properly handle scores of 0%.

Loan History: Fixed displaying of short loan durations.

Statistics: Fixed percentage seen movies.

Statistics: Added number of seen TV Series.

Translations: Updated the German, Catalan, Turkish, Arabic and Dutch translations. EMDB V3.48 released User Interface: New added movies added on a reserved space while reserved spaces were not shown did not show up until a restart.

Sorting: Added Rotten Tomatoes Sorting.

HTML Export: Fixed displaying the codec in the individual movie pages.

HTML Export: “Include Actor photos in Movie pages” setting was not remembered.

IMDb Import: Fixed downloading of Actor photos sometimes failed.

Media Files: Added support for *.webm file format.

Database: Added support WebM and Ogg Vorbis codecs.

Translations: Updated the Arabic, German, Czech, Simplified Chinese and Dutch translations.