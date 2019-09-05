De Document Foundation heeft de eerste update voor versie 6.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 6.3 zien we onder meer prestatieverbeteringen in Writer en Calc wanneer een document meerdere bookmarks, tabellen en embedded fonts heeften zijn de export naar pdf- en ondersteuning van Microsoft Office-documenten verbeterd. Versie 6.3.1 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 82 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

Bugs fixed compared in 6.3.1 rc1: cid#1448222 out-of-bounds read

cid#1448262 dereference before null check

tdf#39742 DRAW, IMPRESS: Menu 'Tools-Options-DRAW-Print' settings not respected

tdf#42316 Creating a new document from a template removes the signature from all Macros

tdf#44786 PRINTING: Draw ignores global print options, forgets print dialog settings

tdf#54908 printing when a selection is active should take in account it and activate the "print selection" radio button

tdf#94300 Fill gradients dont work in area content panel of chart sidebar

tdf#106000 delete/edit comment in context box not an option if comment is escaped without writing anything in it.

tdf#107975 CRASH: Crash after undo operation (BigPtrArray::Index2Block(unsigned long)

tdf#110442 EDITING: The image within the selection doesn't disappear after cutting

tdf#112535 FILESAVE: DOC: Image got distorted after RT

tdf#116085 Cannot start Certificate Manager with GPG4win v3

tdf#117185 Crash when closing the document after a specific undo redo operation (Paste) due to inserted fly anchored at end of last paragraph in body

tdf#118384 Sidebar: Style is not added back to hierarchy after deleting and redoing it

tdf#121599 (Supress-migration-dialog)

tdf#122358 Forms: Right and bottom borders of form-controls set to 'FLAT' style not displayed (gtk3)

tdf#122774 All items in AutoFilter popup menu are not keyboard accessible

tdf#123099 Creating new "HSQLDB Embedded" database immediately brings up migration-to-Firebird dialog

tdf#123591 Firebird - Incorrect Pasting of Numeric Data

tdf#123702 FILEOPEN RTF Size of page margins is different in Word and Writer

tdf#124108 auto-correction of typographic quotation marks and apostrophes broken for fr_CI

tdf#124700 LibO6.2 regression: bad misrendering of metafile

tdf#125100 EDITING: Insert OLE Object behaves different if new document is generated from template

tdf#125483 Changing Locale does not update the label of the separator key

tdf#125609 radiobutton receives item status changed event after listbox value selection

tdf#125628 FORMATTING: Part of text loose yellow highlight reopening document

tdf#125923 Numbering and Bullets dialog Revert button closes window instead of reverting changes on Impress

tdf#126070 New Bullets Dialog - Preview zone not resizable + levels above 6-7 not visible with default zone size

tdf#126168 Crash in: rtl_uString_acquire: frame style undo redo

tdf#126222 EDITING Writer: After scrolling extra header/footer are shown

tdf#126227 Top border not displayed on track changes (gtk3)

tdf#126309 Opening RTF document with Hebrew RLT (right to left) text is shown with the text written from left to right

tdf#126460 Wrong rendering with Greyscale TIF with no / transparent background

tdf#126471 Mail merge ignores preselected printer when printing second time

tdf#126485 Tabs and indents in numbering and item list were limited to less than 20 pt

tdf#126511 Delete path to Gallery from graphics list in B&N dialog

tdf#126544 in DOCX files, some styles's "text direction" appears Right-to-Left or Left-to-Right depending on User Interface Language

tdf#126588 EDITING: Firebird: View could be executed, but crashes when trying to save

tdf#126590 FILEOPEN DOCX Absolute links broken in Writer

tdf#126597 Don't crash Outlook 2016 when sending multiple attachments mail via SimpleMail

tdf#126611 XML Form Document: instance Data Navigator isn't shown in toolbar

tdf#126626 CRASH: pasting fly at-char selection

tdf#126627 CRASH: undoing redlinehide deletion

tdf#126641 Hyperlink to bookmark in doc[x] file does not work

tdf#126642 Allow PDF form export with different defaults based on Archive setting

tdf#126643 If I select LibreOffice Calc macros Python, an error message box mentions JRE is required.

tdf#126663 XLSX: LibreOffice is freezed when I try open Style list in Sidebar

tdf#126680 Two Finger Horizontal Scroll is Reversed on Linux and macOS

tdf#126684 Character Style border attributes UI doesn't show borders or allow change to borders

tdf#126685 CRASH: selecting all in sheet

tdf#126691 Placement of items in Writer + Undo is 100% broken

tdf#126708 EMF image lost in command-line conversion from .odt to .doc

tdf#126723 FILEOPEN DOCX Numbered list item gets indent setting from next paragraphs footnote

tdf#126732 FILEOPEN: Writer crashes on opening Docx file

tdf#126736 In line dialog, tab "Line Styles", dash length and spacing cannot be larger than 5%

tdf#126746 Closed shape cap style, losed after export to pptx

tdf#126748 Intermittent crash exporting a ODS to XLSX

tdf#126766 FORMATTING -10000 sometimes shows up as .0000

tdf#126769 Sidebar can't be collapsed clicking on the hide arrow

tdf#126790 CRASH: Closing LibreOffice while 'Help is not Installed' dialog is open in extension manager (gen/gtk)

tdf#126808 UI: Writer crashes opening the style edit window after doing many style edits

tdf#126844 Find & Replace Dialog no longer permits me to format "Replace" text. (GTK3)

tdf#126848 Drop-down filter window in Pivot table is flickering when move mouse point on it

tdf#126859 Custom document properties cannot be accessed in LO 6.3

tdf#126889 HELP: Very large images in a page of online help

tdf#126931 Wrong date formats for Upper Sorbian and Lower Sorbian

tdf#126943 CRASH: Closing LibreOffice while load Styles dialog is open (gen) Bugs fixed in 6.3.1 rc2: tdf#118856 Text flickering when highlighting text in about us windows

tdf#125869 LibreOffice UI freezes (shows not responding) while exporting a pdf

tdf#126254 Help - About is black with Linux gen and gtk2 backend

tdf#126271 Selecting of control points of curves not working correctly for combined polygons

tdf#126418 Crash in: ScColumn::MergeBlockFrame(SvxBoxItem *,SvxBoxInfoItem *,ScLineFlags &,long,long,bool,short)

tdf#126693 I cannot create custom categories for captions

tdf#126781 size of conditional formatting window prevents text to be changed (right end unreachable)

tdf#126805 Config Tip-Of-The-Day option is shown displaced

tdf#126819 Can't retrieve the mouse position written in the statusbar

tdf#126830 Icons not showing in menus

tdf#126908 no keyID for some tooltips in table toolbar

tdf#126928 FILEOPEN: Multiple external link chain with several calc documents doesn't work properly any more

tdf#126989 Libreoffice v6.3.0.4 hangs - Scan in Writer/ Impress/ Draw/(Calc?)