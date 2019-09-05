De Document Foundation heeft de eerste update voor versie 6.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
In versie 6.3 zien we onder meer prestatieverbeteringen in Writer en Calc wanneer een document meerdere bookmarks, tabellen en embedded fonts heeften zijn de export naar pdf- en ondersteuning van Microsoft Office-documenten verbeterd. Versie 6.3.1 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 82 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
Bugs fixed compared in 6.3.1 rc1:
Bugs fixed in 6.3.1 rc2:
- cid#1448222 out-of-bounds read
- cid#1448262 dereference before null check
- tdf#39742 DRAW, IMPRESS: Menu 'Tools-Options-DRAW-Print' settings not respected
- tdf#42316 Creating a new document from a template removes the signature from all Macros
- tdf#44786 PRINTING: Draw ignores global print options, forgets print dialog settings
- tdf#54908 printing when a selection is active should take in account it and activate the "print selection" radio button
- tdf#94300 Fill gradients dont work in area content panel of chart sidebar
- tdf#106000 delete/edit comment in context box not an option if comment is escaped without writing anything in it.
- tdf#107975 CRASH: Crash after undo operation (BigPtrArray::Index2Block(unsigned long)
- tdf#110442 EDITING: The image within the selection doesn't disappear after cutting
- tdf#112535 FILESAVE: DOC: Image got distorted after RT
- tdf#116085 Cannot start Certificate Manager with GPG4win v3
- tdf#117185 Crash when closing the document after a specific undo redo operation (Paste) due to inserted fly anchored at end of last paragraph in body
- tdf#118384 Sidebar: Style is not added back to hierarchy after deleting and redoing it
- tdf#121599 (Supress-migration-dialog)
- tdf#122358 Forms: Right and bottom borders of form-controls set to 'FLAT' style not displayed (gtk3)
- tdf#122774 All items in AutoFilter popup menu are not keyboard accessible
- tdf#123099 Creating new "HSQLDB Embedded" database immediately brings up migration-to-Firebird dialog
- tdf#123591 Firebird - Incorrect Pasting of Numeric Data
- tdf#123702 FILEOPEN RTF Size of page margins is different in Word and Writer
- tdf#124108 auto-correction of typographic quotation marks and apostrophes broken for fr_CI
- tdf#124700 LibO6.2 regression: bad misrendering of metafile
- tdf#125100 EDITING: Insert OLE Object behaves different if new document is generated from template
- tdf#125483 Changing Locale does not update the label of the separator key
- tdf#125609 radiobutton receives item status changed event after listbox value selection
- tdf#125628 FORMATTING: Part of text loose yellow highlight reopening document
- tdf#125923 Numbering and Bullets dialog Revert button closes window instead of reverting changes on Impress
- tdf#126070 New Bullets Dialog - Preview zone not resizable + levels above 6-7 not visible with default zone size
- tdf#126168 Crash in: rtl_uString_acquire: frame style undo redo
- tdf#126222 EDITING Writer: After scrolling extra header/footer are shown
- tdf#126227 Top border not displayed on track changes (gtk3)
- tdf#126309 Opening RTF document with Hebrew RLT (right to left) text is shown with the text written from left to right
- tdf#126460 Wrong rendering with Greyscale TIF with no / transparent background
- tdf#126471 Mail merge ignores preselected printer when printing second time
- tdf#126485 Tabs and indents in numbering and item list were limited to less than 20 pt
- tdf#126511 Delete path to Gallery from graphics list in B&N dialog
- tdf#126544 in DOCX files, some styles's "text direction" appears Right-to-Left or Left-to-Right depending on User Interface Language
- tdf#126588 EDITING: Firebird: View could be executed, but crashes when trying to save
- tdf#126590 FILEOPEN DOCX Absolute links broken in Writer
- tdf#126597 Don't crash Outlook 2016 when sending multiple attachments mail via SimpleMail
- tdf#126611 XML Form Document: instance Data Navigator isn't shown in toolbar
- tdf#126626 CRASH: pasting fly at-char selection
- tdf#126627 CRASH: undoing redlinehide deletion
- tdf#126641 Hyperlink to bookmark in doc[x] file does not work
- tdf#126642 Allow PDF form export with different defaults based on Archive setting
- tdf#126643 If I select LibreOffice Calc macros Python, an error message box mentions JRE is required.
- tdf#126663 XLSX: LibreOffice is freezed when I try open Style list in Sidebar
- tdf#126680 Two Finger Horizontal Scroll is Reversed on Linux and macOS
- tdf#126684 Character Style border attributes UI doesn't show borders or allow change to borders
- tdf#126685 CRASH: selecting all in sheet
- tdf#126691 Placement of items in Writer + Undo is 100% broken
- tdf#126708 EMF image lost in command-line conversion from .odt to .doc
- tdf#126723 FILEOPEN DOCX Numbered list item gets indent setting from next paragraphs footnote
- tdf#126732 FILEOPEN: Writer crashes on opening Docx file
- tdf#126736 In line dialog, tab "Line Styles", dash length and spacing cannot be larger than 5%
- tdf#126746 Closed shape cap style, losed after export to pptx
- tdf#126748 Intermittent crash exporting a ODS to XLSX
- tdf#126766 FORMATTING -10000 sometimes shows up as .0000
- tdf#126769 Sidebar can't be collapsed clicking on the hide arrow
- tdf#126790 CRASH: Closing LibreOffice while 'Help is not Installed' dialog is open in extension manager (gen/gtk)
- tdf#126808 UI: Writer crashes opening the style edit window after doing many style edits
- tdf#126844 Find & Replace Dialog no longer permits me to format "Replace" text. (GTK3)
- tdf#126848 Drop-down filter window in Pivot table is flickering when move mouse point on it
- tdf#126859 Custom document properties cannot be accessed in LO 6.3
- tdf#126889 HELP: Very large images in a page of online help
- tdf#126931 Wrong date formats for Upper Sorbian and Lower Sorbian
- tdf#126943 CRASH: Closing LibreOffice while load Styles dialog is open (gen)
- tdf#118856 Text flickering when highlighting text in about us windows
- tdf#125869 LibreOffice UI freezes (shows not responding) while exporting a pdf
- tdf#126254 Help - About is black with Linux gen and gtk2 backend
- tdf#126271 Selecting of control points of curves not working correctly for combined polygons
- tdf#126418 Crash in: ScColumn::MergeBlockFrame(SvxBoxItem *,SvxBoxInfoItem *,ScLineFlags &,long,long,bool,short)
- tdf#126693 I cannot create custom categories for captions
- tdf#126781 size of conditional formatting window prevents text to be changed (right end unreachable)
- tdf#126805 Config Tip-Of-The-Day option is shown displaced
- tdf#126819 Can't retrieve the mouse position written in the statusbar
- tdf#126830 Icons not showing in menus
- tdf#126908 no keyID for some tooltips in table toolbar
- tdf#126928 FILEOPEN: Multiple external link chain with several calc documents doesn't work properly any more
- tdf#126989 Libreoffice v6.3.0.4 hangs - Scan in Writer/ Impress/ Draw/(Calc?)