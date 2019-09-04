Oracle heeft de zesde update voor versie 6.0 van VirtualBox uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

The following items were fixed and/or added: OCI export: handle empty disk image correctly

API: fix potential crash when using the medium I/O functionality

VBoxManage: fixed documentation of VBoxManage modifyvm uarttype documentation (bug #18759)

Network: scrub inbound TCP URG pointer, working around incorrect OOB handling

USB: Improved identification of power-saved devices on Windows hosts

Audio: in the AC97 work around buggy guest drivers which reprogram the sampling rate, breaking audio in and/or audio out

Windows host: fixed crashes on startup with software trying to inject code into a VM process

Linux host and guest: fix kernel module build for SLES 12 SP4 kernel

3D: fixed state saving and loading when the VBoxVGA graphics adapter is used with 3D enabled (bug #18802, 6.0.10 regression)

Windows guests: fixed mouse cursor visibility updating

Windows guests: fixed graphics corruption in Windows 10 search menu with VBoxSVGA adapter

Windows guests: fixed dwm.exe crashes related to the WDDM driver for VBoxSVGA adapter when the VM has lots of RAM

MacOS Guest Additions fail to start in 6.0.10 (bug #18793)

Windows guests: fixed crashes when using shared folders (bug #18766)

Linux guests: unprivileged users unable to create files inside shared folders (bug #18737)

Linux guests: improve compatibility of vboxvideo.ko kernel module build logic (bug #18869)