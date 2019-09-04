Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: VirtualBox 6.0.12

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de zesde update voor versie 6.0 van VirtualBox uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • OCI export: handle empty disk image correctly
  • API: fix potential crash when using the medium I/O functionality
  • VBoxManage: fixed documentation of VBoxManage modifyvm uarttype documentation (bug #18759)
  • Network: scrub inbound TCP URG pointer, working around incorrect OOB handling
  • USB: Improved identification of power-saved devices on Windows hosts
  • Audio: in the AC97 work around buggy guest drivers which reprogram the sampling rate, breaking audio in and/or audio out
  • Windows host: fixed crashes on startup with software trying to inject code into a VM process
  • Linux host and guest: fix kernel module build for SLES 12 SP4 kernel
  • 3D: fixed state saving and loading when the VBoxVGA graphics adapter is used with 3D enabled (bug #18802, 6.0.10 regression)
  • Windows guests: fixed mouse cursor visibility updating
  • Windows guests: fixed graphics corruption in Windows 10 search menu with VBoxSVGA adapter
  • Windows guests: fixed dwm.exe crashes related to the WDDM driver for VBoxSVGA adapter when the VM has lots of RAM
  • MacOS Guest Additions fail to start in 6.0.10 (bug #18793)
  • Windows guests: fixed crashes when using shared folders (bug #18766)
  • Linux guests: unprivileged users unable to create files inside shared folders (bug #18737)
  • Linux guests: improve compatibility of vboxvideo.ko kernel module build logic (bug #18869)

Versienummer 6.0.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-09-2019 16:503

04-09-2019 • 16:50

3 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Oracle

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

VirtualBox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+12+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Thonz
4 september 2019 16:53
Op mijn mac de kleinste, meer lichtgewicht mogelijkheid die er is om lichte windows software te draaien. Het loopt wel echter om de haverklap vast.
Reageer
+1Cergorach
@Thonz4 september 2019 19:54
Op een Mac kan je beter Boot Camp draaien, maar dat is dual boot. Wellicht niet wat je wil... Parallels wordt over het algemeen gezien als de beste VM op Mac. Ik gebruik zelf echter ook VirtualBox op W10 om andere W10/Linux VMs in te draaien. Zelfs op een zescore TH Intel trekt dat af en toe behoorlijk wat en wil het inderdaad ook wel eens vastlopen. Mij is geadviseerd om de VM functionaliteit in W10 zelf te gebruiken voor betere performance, maar die luxe heb je niet als Mac gebruiker.
Reageer
0Uruk-Hai
4 september 2019 23:21
Ik ben ooit begonnen met Vmware Workstation. Daarna op mijn Mac gewerkt met Parallels. Vervolgens begon ik wat rond te klooien met VirtualBox.

Ik vond VirtualBox toch echt wel de minste van die drie qua stabiliteit, interface en mogelijkheden, maar wellicht is dat inmiddels flink verbeterd.

Ik ben op een gegeven moment gestopt met VM's en Bootcamp omdat ik niet kon wennen aan het werken met meerdere OS'en tegelijkertijd. Ik weet niet wat het is, het is puur gevoel, maar ik vind het gewoon niet prettig werken.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Apple

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True