2Brightsparks heeft versie 9.0.9.14 uitgebracht van SyncBackFree. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief.
Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 45 en 62 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. Sinds versie 8 is daar ook nog een Lite-versie bijgekomen, voor een prijs van 23 euro. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:
New:
Updated:
- HTML log will show hits on filters (if default DOS filters are used)
Fixed:
- Installer updated, modern interface and prompts, better DPI scaling, splash image no longer displayed
- The installer and SyncBack executable will no longer run on Windows XP or Windows 2003 (which are not supported). V9.0.8.15 was the last version that can be installed and run on XP/2003.
- Changed method to detect if a window is off-screen
- (Pro): Better progress feedback when getting file listings
- (Pro): Supports Amazon S3 in China
- The default (DOS) filters are much faster
- (Pro): Rackspace/Openstack segments now go in a separate folder
- (Pro): Rackspace/Openstack segment sizes changed from 10MB to 50MB
- (Pro): OneDrive API now downloads files in parts to get around expired tokens issue
- (Pro): Amazon Cloud Drive no longer available (Amazon has stopped 3rd party access)
- Gmail OAUTH2 authentication removed
- (Pro): Automatically retries Backblaze B2 file download if data received is corrupt
- (Pro): Could use more than maximum number of allowed parts for file uploads (Rackspace/Openstack)
- (Pro): For Google Drive the file creation date and time is used if file has invalid last modification date and time
- For some multi-monitor configurations the window positions were restored wrongly