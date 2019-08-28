De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 68.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Mozilla Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In Thunderbird wordt zelden nog nieuwe functionaliteit toegevoegd.

In versie 68 zien we voor het eerste een 64-bitversie voor Windows. Deze is overigens niet over de 43-bitversie te installeren, het programma zal opnieuw geconfigureerd moeten worden. In een volgende update zal een migratie echter wel mogelijk zijn. Verder kan het via policies binnen bedrijfsomgevingen worden beheerd, kunnen filters nu periodiek worden gestart en kunnen meerdere mappen tegelijkertijd als 'gelezen' worden gemarkeerd. Het complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit: