Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Home Assistant 0.98

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 0.98 Home Assistant is kort geleden uitgebracht en inmiddels is er ook alweer een kleine update verschenen. Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons Forum. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden.

0.98: Improved entity management, options and Home Assistant Alerts

It’s time for the 0.98 release. As Home Assistant grows, some features will sometimes be left partially implemented, leaving things to be desired. In this release we’ve been focusing on tieing up these loose ends, sometimes with new features. Getting better all the time!

Entity Management

One of the things that we’ve been improving in this release is entity management. Historically we’ve let this up to integrations, but that caused users to learn multiple ways and more work for integration developers.

Generally entity management is not that important, you want all the entities created by your integrations! However this was less the case when we started migrating over device trackers. This became clear when we migrated over Unifi.

So in this release we’re introducing a couple of new features that are available for all entities in the entity registry and integrations that are set up via config entries.

The first feature is that it’s now possible to disable entities. If an entity is disabled, it will not be added to Home Assistant when an integration adds it. So now it will be easy to manage which entities will show up. This option is accessible from the entity registry

The second feature is a new option to automatically disable any new entities that an integration discovers. In the case of a device tracker, newly connected devices to the network won’t be added anymore. This option is accessible from the integration details page via a button on the toolbar at the top.

With these two features we are now at feature parity with the filtering features that are available in the device tracker integration. Next step will be polishing of the person integration to get all those shiny new device tracker entities under one roof.

Config Entry Options

We introduced config entries last year as our way as a generic way for integrations to store authentication and configuration. By allowing integrations to define the storage format, there are no more breaking changes for anything stored inside config entries!

Config entries also work great with people who prefer configuration.yaml. At startup a config entry is created/updated with the configuration.

With this release @kane610 added a new possibility for integrations to offer options in the UI. Options that previously required you to edit configuration.yaml can now be offered via the interface.

This release adds config entry options to Deconz and Unifi integrations with many more to come.

Home Assistant Alerts

Devices and services can receive updates that can cause integrations to break. This is frustrating and sometimes the cause can be hard to track down. Usually the users on forums/chat are aware and can help redirect people in the right direction, but that’s not a scalable solution!

So to combat this, we’re launching Home Assistant Alerts. Home Assistant Alerts is a website that will track known issues and explains in user friendly language what is going on. Alerts can be tagged with applicable Home Assistant versions, integrations and Python packages.

In the future we’re planning on integrating this directly in Home Assistant, so that users can be pro-actively notified of issue related to their configuration.

Docker base image change

If you run Home Assistant via Docker (not Hass.io) and are using the homeassistant/home-assistant container, the images are now using the same images as hass.io, which are using Alpine Linux instead of Debian.

The hass.io images are a third of the size of the old images and are heavily optimized thanks to the hard work by @pvizeli.

This change will only impact you if you were extending or customizing the image with Debian packages. If you want to continue to use the Debian based images, you can find the Dockerfile for the old images here.

For more background on this decision, see ADR-006.

Webscraping

With this release we have deprecated integrations that rely on webscraping. These will be removed from Home Assistant in a future release. Our scrape integration will remain part of Home Assistant.

Webscraping is fragile, breaks often requires frequent updates and there have been occassions where websites have banned our users.

Users that rely on these integrations can continue using them as custom components.

For more background on this decision, see ADR-004.

New Integrations New Platforms

Versienummer 0.98
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-08-2019 16:13
7 • submitter: Hmmbob

29-08-2019 • 16:13

7 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Hmmbob

Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Home Assistant

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3

Overige software

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+11+20+30Ongemodereerd6
Wijzig sortering
+1teek2
29 augustus 2019 16:55
Hass.io op de RPi is echt geweldig, ik wou dat er iets wat het zo makkelijk maakt om heel hass.io op mn Ubuntu server te draaien, inclusief al die andere services zoals node.js, jupyter-lab en pi-hole. En dan ook netjes self-updating. De Pi vind ik net te sloom en ik heb toch genoeg cpu en disk op mijn thuis server... Ja, ik kan met Docker (met Cockpit op Ubuntu 18.04) aan de slag en dat ben ik aan het doen, maar dat is toch niet net zo makkelijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door teek2 op 29 augustus 2019 16:58]

Reageer
0jvanderneut
@teek229 augustus 2019 17:01
Er zijn van hassio ook images die als virtuele machine kunt draaien (ova) of direct op redelijk wat moderne hardware (intel_nuc).
Reageer
0Xm0ur3r
@jvanderneut29 augustus 2019 17:05
Volgens mij geen images die exact hetzelfde zijn toch zoals plugin ondersteuning e.d.? Ik begreep dat deze images namelijk een aantal zaken missen die de pi versie wel heeft.
Reageer
0teek2
@jvanderneut29 augustus 2019 17:05
Ik heb het nu met een paar klikken in dashboard aan de praat met de config in een submap van mijn home map, dat is ook wel redelijk optimaal moet ik zeggen :)

Hue vond hij meteen maar Chromecast en sonos niet... misschien nog wat firewall dingen anders instellen...

[Reactie gewijzigd door teek2 op 29 augustus 2019 17:09]

Reageer
0Xm0ur3r
@teek229 augustus 2019 17:03
Same! Ik heb ook een vrij krachtige server staan en dan is het zonde dat ik een pi moet inzetten voor alleen Hass, maar ach nu het draait vind ik het ook weer niet zo erg maar dan zou ik die pi weer kunnen inzetten voor andere zaken bijvoorbeeld.
Reageer
0warcow
29 augustus 2019 17:08
Ik ben zelf overgegaan van een rpi met corrupt rakende SD kaarten naar docker in synology. Bevalt goed. :)
Reageer
0mafino
29 augustus 2019 17:15
Voordat ik met HA ben gestart, had ik overwogen om een Homey aan te schaffen, maar ik hikte nogal tegen de aanschafkosten aan, los van alle sensoren en switches (Sonoff's) die niet volledig compatible zouden zijn met de Homey.

Ik draai HA op m'n Synlogy NAS (DS218+) vanaf begin's af aan al in een docker container, naast dat het goede performance heeft is de NAS-configuratie ook vrij eenvoudig toe te passen, zijn voldoende how-to's over te vinden, hier hoef je geen Linux expert voor te zijn. Ook werken de USB apparaten (Z-Wave,Bluetooth en P1 slimme meterkabel) probleemloos hiermee, zodat alles binnen Home Assistant direct kan worden aangestuurd.

Het voordeel van HA is dat er inmiddels een grote community achter hangt en de integraties in rap tempo toenemen en snel worden geupdate. Voor degene die zich aan het oriënteren zijn, HA kan in begin even zoeken zijn om alles door te krijgen, maar eenmaal gestart ben je er aan verslaafd :-)
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 3a XL FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Elektrisch rijden

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True