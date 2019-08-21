Versie 2.7 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn de release notes:

In this upgrade, Vivaldi ups its ante to tackle the incredibly annoying auto-playing audio and video. One of the most requested features from users, this new option allows them to mute a website which is currently silent.

Now users don’t have to worry that websites will interrupt their general browsing experience. Simply right click on a tab and select “Mute Tab” to prevent the website from playing the audio in advance.

This new option is an addition to Vivaldi’s solid settings that control sound behavior.

Find these under audio settings in Settings → Tabs → Tab Features → Tab Muting.

The default option – “Play All Audio” – allows audio to play from all tabs at all times. Users can disable it if they want to avoid unwanted noise.

Choosing “Play Only In Active Tab” ensures that, even if the active tab has no audio, background tabs with audio will stay muted.

“Prioritize Active Tab” is for situations where background tabs with audio should play even if the active tab has no audio.

Additionally, users can “Mute other Tabs” which means that by right clicking any background tab in the Tabs Bar or Window Panel, all other tabs will be muted but the current tab.

Another way to manage sound is through Quick Commands ( F2 / ⌘ E and type “mute”, then select the preferred option via the arrow keys) or assign custom keyboard shortcuts.

Working faster can give users a competitive edge and being able to access their profile quickly helps with that. So, Vivaldi has improved one of its much-loved features – User Profiles.

Users can now create a desktop shortcut to a specific User Profile. Available on Windows, this shortcut will give users a quick access to their profile and ensure that they are always in the right account. Users can find a new context menu entry in the user profile menu under the “Add Person/Edit Person button”.

Even though Flash technology is being phased out, there are many sites that still use Flash and many users that still love it! Vivaldi adds a new option for the Flash player plugin. This way many users can access these sites – another addition in the plethora of options that Vivaldi gives its users to browse with complete ease.

Enable this plug-in under Settings → Webpages → Plugins

Heavy pages can take time to load resulting in a long wait. Now Vivaldi keeps users informed while they wait, with helpful information about the loading page in the Status Bar at the bottom of the window.

Users will be notified of the current status, for example: “Processing request”, “Waiting for”, “Connecting”, “Establishing secure connection”.

If users have experienced crashes on macOS, they’ll be glad to know that they are in for a smoother ride with improved stability. This long-standing issue has been fixed in the new version.