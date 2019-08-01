Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Asuswrt-Merlin 384.13

Asuswrt-merlin Asus gebruikt voor zijn nieuwere routers, zoals de RT-AC87 en RT-AC5300, van Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. De complete changelog voor versie 384.13 is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de hoogtepunten:

[Release] Asuswrt-Merlin 384.13 is now available
Asuswrt-Merlin 384.13 is now available for all supported models. The main change of this release is the addition of support for AiMesh (both router and nodes) for those models that are compatible (RT-AC87U and RT-AC3200 are not supported). This release also includes a number of fixes. The highlights:
  • AiMesh support for both router and nodes. Please visit the Wiki for more information.
  • Updated RT-AX88U to GPL 384_6210.
  • dnsmasq now uses OpenSSL instead of Nettle for DNSSEC cipher operations. This allows dnsmasq to validate a wider range of ciphers.
  • Note for developers, the dhcp_staticlist format was changed to revert back to the same format as stock firmware (for AiMesh compatibility). The hostname field was moved to a separate variable, dhcp_hostnames. Note that this variable will be stored in a jffs file on the RT-AC86U and RT-AX88U due to limitations on variable length for their HND platform. That means that a backed up config file will not restore these hostnames when restored (but using a JFFS backup will).
  • Some changes also had to be done to the webs_* variables that are used by the new firmware checks, which might affect script developers that were accessing those variables.
  • A number of minor issues were fixed, see the Changelog for details

Versienummer 384.13
Releasestatus Final
Website Asuswrt-Merlin
Download https://www.asuswrt-merlin.net/download
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (1)

theduke1989
1 augustus 2019 18:31
Ik vindt het jammer dat hij niet voor de DSL Modem ontwikkeld. Hij was van plan maar geen resources en genoeg testers.
