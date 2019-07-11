Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: TeamViewer 14.4.2669

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 14.4 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. Nieuw in versie 14 is de mogelijkheid apparaten te groeperen en er notities aan toe te voegen. Verder zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen op trage verbindingen en is er een donkere modus. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Change Log:
  • New TeamViewer Pilot tab for more convenient session establishment
  • Integrated TFA into login flow (without the modal dialog)
  • Removal of the old user interface to allow improvements in performance and user experience.
  • servicecamp - Mobile responsive view
  • Fix for CVE-2019-11769 - Remove the possibility to provide TeamViewer the Windows Admin Account Credentials to update TeamViewer
  • Fixed a bug in the File transfer that resulted sometimes in a freeze of the File transfer window
  • Fixed a bug that prevented to read a chat message to a device without being logged in.
  • Solved some other issues which caused crashes
  • Minor improvements and fixes

Versienummer 14.4.2669
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows Server 2016
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Bestandsgrootte 21,99MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: TeamViewer

TeamViewer

Reacties (2)

0Ramoncito
11 juli 2019 15:25
Gebruik het programma al jaren, er staat een keyboard-, muis- en monitorloos pc'tje in de kast namelijk. Wel vervelend dat ik de laatste maanden opeens een 'commercial use detected'-waarschuwing krijg... Geen idee waarom, ik log in via hetzelfde IP namelijk, en ik verstuur dan slechts enkele MB's, en dat doe ik eens in de week of zo... Geen zin om erachteraan te gaan, de connectie werkt verder zonder restricties, behalve als je moet herstarten na een update, dan moet je 5 minuten wachten :/
0Johandmc
@Ramoncito11 juli 2019 15:30
Dat had ik ook die waarschuwing. Ik vermoed dat het te maken heeft met het veelvuldig gebruik ervan. Ik had het programma bij meerdere familieleden gebruikt.
Om een andere reden moest ik Windows 10 opnieuw installeren en dus ook teamviewer. Op het moment krijg ik de waarschuwing niet meer.
