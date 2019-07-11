Versie 14.4 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. Nieuw in versie 14 is de mogelijkheid apparaten te groeperen en er notities aan toe te voegen. Verder zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen op trage verbindingen en is er een donkere modus. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Change Log: New TeamViewer Pilot tab for more convenient session establishment

Integrated TFA into login flow (without the modal dialog)

Removal of the old user interface to allow improvements in performance and user experience.

servicecamp - Mobile responsive view

Fix for CVE-2019-11769 - Remove the possibility to provide TeamViewer the Windows Admin Account Credentials to update TeamViewer

Fixed a bug in the File transfer that resulted sometimes in a freeze of the File transfer window

Fixed a bug that prevented to read a chat message to a device without being logged in.

Solved some other issues which caused crashes

Minor improvements and fixes