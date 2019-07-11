Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van irc-client mIRC verschenen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om via verschillende kanalen en servers met elkaar te chatten, maar ook om via 'direct client-to-client' bestanden naar elkaar te sturen. Verder kunnen scripts worden gedraaid om bijvoorbeeld het beheren van kanalen eenvoudiger te maken. De irc-server van Tweakers draait op irc.tweakers.net, met #tweakers.net als het officiële kanaal en een groot aantal andere kanalen die dienstdoen als thuishaven voor de hardware- en softwarefanaat. Een overzicht van alle beschikbare kanalen kan via het commando /list worden opgevraagd. Via die lijst kan snel het gewenste kanaal worden gevonden. Sinds versie 7.53 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
mIRC 7.56 has been released!
This is a small update that addresses a number of issues reported by users since the last release. It includes improvements, changes and fixes to a number of features, including:
mIRC 7.55 has been released!
- Added $urlget() identifier that downloads content from http/https addresses.
- Fixed $regml().pos bug with multibyte characters.
- Updated libraries OpenSSL to v1.1.1b, LibZip to v1.5.2, and PCRE to v8.43.
- Reverted changes to $gmt(N) and $gmt(format).
- Fixed $astime() and other time/date features applying DST incorrectly.
- Changed time/date features to use threadsafe versions of CRT time functions.
- Changed $encode()/$decode() to allow non-literal keys longer than 56 characters.
- Fixed "try next server in group" option being incorrectly applied.
- Changed time/date routines to use Windows APIs, allowing extended date range 1601 to 9999.
- Changed /msg -switches support to enable backwards compatibility with certain BNCs.
- Added /server [-key filename] to set private key file to use for an SSL connection.
- Changed nickserv logon method to increase delay before triggering perform.
- Changed status window connect icons to distinguish between valid/non-valid SSL connections.
This version of mIRC is primarily a security release. mIRC users are advised to upgrade due to a security issue that may allow someone to trigger a remote code execution vulnerability in some situations. This issue affects all versions of mIRC. This update also includes changes and fixes to a number of features:
mIRC 7.54 has been released!
- Fixed /onotice and related commands not working correctly in some contexts.
- Fixed Clear History log files option not deleting empty nested folders in logs folder.
- Fixed $sha1()/$hmac() bug that caused &binvar data to be overwritten.
- Added $zip() identifier that adds support for AES encrypted ZIP files.
- Extended $rand() to allow negative number values and changed RNG algorithm.
- Added $rands() identifier that returns a cryptographically secure random number.
- Fixed $hfind() not reporting an error when the called alias returns an error.
- Fixed $asctime() 'z' bug to work with non-standard offset timezones.
- Extended IRCv3 support for CAP NEW to request supported tokens automatically.
- Fixed RCE vulnerability affecting all versions of mIRC (CVE-2019-6453).
- Added $notify().sound2 property to return offline sound.
- Updated CA root certificates cacert.pem file.
- Fixed "Show nicks on join" option not working correctly.
- Fixed API call that prevented mIRC from running on Windows XP.
- Fixed script editor editbox horizontal scrollbar sensitivity.
- Fixed /hadd -mN parsing bug.
- Fixed $decode() parsing of N parameter when N = 0.
- Fixed /timer -p switch not counting down correctly when more than one repetition is specified.
- Added /timer -P switch that pauses the count down for a timer.
- Updated OpenSSL library to v1.0.2q.
- Optimized while loop parameter parsing in scripts.
- Fixed $hmac() bug when using sha384/sha512 with keys longer than 64 bytes.
- Fixed Log Files dialog sort by date column bug.
For a more detailed list of recent changes, please see the whatsnew.txt file.