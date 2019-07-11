Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van irc -client mIRC verschenen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om via verschillende kanalen en servers met elkaar te chatten, maar ook om via 'direct client-to-client' bestanden naar elkaar te sturen. Verder kunnen scripts worden gedraaid om bijvoorbeeld het beheren van kanalen eenvoudiger te maken. De irc-server van Tweakers draait op irc.tweakers.net, met #tweakers.net als het officiële kanaal en een groot aantal andere kanalen die dienstdoen als thuishaven voor de hardware- en softwarefanaat. Een overzicht van alle beschikbare kanalen kan via het commando /list worden opgevraagd. Via die lijst kan snel het gewenste kanaal worden gevonden. Sinds versie 7.53 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This is a small update that addresses a number of issues reported by users since the last release. It includes improvements, changes and fixes to a number of features, including:

Added $urlget() identifier that downloads content from http/https addresses.

Fixed $regml().pos bug with multibyte characters.

Updated libraries OpenSSL to v1.1.1b, LibZip to v1.5.2, and PCRE to v8.43.

Reverted changes to $gmt(N) and $gmt(format).

Fixed $astime() and other time/date features applying DST incorrectly.

Changed time/date features to use threadsafe versions of CRT time functions.

Changed $encode()/$decode() to allow non-literal keys longer than 56 characters.

Fixed "try next server in group" option being incorrectly applied.

Changed time/date routines to use Windows APIs, allowing extended date range 1601 to 9999.

Changed /msg -switches support to enable backwards compatibility with certain BNCs.

Added /server [-key filename] to set private key file to use for an SSL connection.

Changed nickserv logon method to increase delay before triggering perform.

Changed status window connect icons to distinguish between valid/non-valid SSL connections.

Fixed /onotice and related commands not working correctly in some contexts.

Fixed Clear History log files option not deleting empty nested folders in logs folder.

Fixed $sha1()/$hmac() bug that caused &binvar data to be overwritten.

Added $zip() identifier that adds support for AES encrypted ZIP files.

Extended $rand() to allow negative number values and changed RNG algorithm.

Added $rands() identifier that returns a cryptographically secure random number.

Fixed $hfind() not reporting an error when the called alias returns an error.

Fixed $asctime() 'z' bug to work with non-standard offset timezones.

Extended IRCv3 support for CAP NEW to request supported tokens automatically.

Fixed RCE vulnerability affecting all versions of mIRC (CVE-2019-6453).

Added $notify().sound2 property to return offline sound.

Updated CA root certificates cacert.pem file.

Fixed "Show nicks on join" option not working correctly.

Fixed API call that prevented mIRC from running on Windows XP.

Fixed script editor editbox horizontal scrollbar sensitivity.

Fixed /hadd -mN parsing bug.

Fixed $decode() parsing of N parameter when N = 0.

Fixed /timer -p switch not counting down correctly when more than one repetition is specified.

Added /timer -P switch that pauses the count down for a timer.

Updated OpenSSL library to v1.0.2q.

Optimized while loop parameter parsing in scripts.

Fixed $hmac() bug when using sha384/sha512 with keys longer than 64 bytes.

Fixed Log Files dialog sort by date column bug.

For a more detailed list of recent changes, please see the whatsnew.txt file.