Software-update: MAME 0.211

MAME logo (45 pix) Versie 0.211 van MAME en MESS is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier, de release notes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MAME 0.211

As we pass the half-way point of 2019, it’s time for MAME 0.211, with all the excitement that brings. In this release, SGI Indy and MIPS RC2030 workstations have been promoted to working. This is a major milestone in RISC workstation emulation. If you’re feeling nostalgic, why not try one of them out, and install IRIX or RISC/os, respectively? This release also includes better support for the China Education Computer Apple II derivatives, along with a preliminary software list. This opens a window to Chinese classroom technology in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Speaking of software lists, we’ve added over five hundred cleanly cracked Apple II software titles, and imported a whole lot of ZX Spectrum cassette images.

Looking away from computer emulation for a moment, Game & Watch preservation keeps progressing, with the addition of Ball (the earliest Game & Watch release) and the panorama screen version of Donkey Kong Jr. The Gaelco/Salter Pro Cycle Tele Cardioline exercise system has been promoted to working, and the Pro Stepper system has been added. System 573 MP3 audio has been greatly improved in this release, and support has been added for more Bally pinball sound boards. ClawGrip added example programs from the V.R. Technologies VT03 software development kit. Gemcrush, a rare brick breaking arcade game, has been added in this release.

There are lots of other improvements, including a fix for the fatal error when switching away from MAME in Direct3D full-screen mode. You can read about all the changes in the whatsnew.txt file.

Versienummer 0.211
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MAME
Download http://mamedev.org/release.html
Licentietype GPL
Door Bart van Klaveren

27-06-2019 • 14:21

27-06-2019 • 14:21

Bron: MAME

MAME

T-men
27 juni 2019 14:25
Van vele arcade spellen moet je officieel het originele spel zelf bezitten.

Een deel is echter vrij gegeven. Is er ergens een overzicht van welke spellen je legaal via MAME kunt spelen, zonder ze echt te bezitten ?
Huugje
@T-men 27 juni 2019 14:31
Op de website van MAME zelf staan een aantal ROMS die gratis gedownload kunnen worden: https://www.mamedev.org/roms/
