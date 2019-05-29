Versie 5.15.2 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Sinds versie 5.15..0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.15.2 TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.0.2s.

SSH private key tools (PuTTYgen and Pageant) upgraded to latest development snapshot of PuTTY (2019-05-13.45be166) . It brings the following change: Bug fix: Crash when adding an ECDSA key to Pageant. pageant-ecdsa-assert-fail

. It brings the following change: Translations updated: Dutch and Polish.

Not scanning unvisited network folders to speed up start up and browsing. 1737

Starting main window with the last user local folder instead of always starting in Documents folder. 1740

When renaming an ad-hoc site, using a generated friendly name as a start.

Bug fix: Some numerical folders are duplicated in remote directory tree. 1736

Bug fix: Ad hoc site opened from a workspace showed its internal number a name instead of a friendly generated name.

Bug fix: Failure in .NET assembly when ProgramFiles(x86) environment variable is not set and WinSCP executable cannot be found anywhere. 1741

Bug fix: Keyboard accelerator for Octal box on Properties dialog does not work. 1743

Bug fix: Failure when .NET assembly times out waiting for WinSCP to start. 1744

Bug fix: Failure when shutting down Windows. 1746

Bug fix: Two consecutive different file mask delimiters are processed incorrectly. 1745

Bug fix: Failure when undocking toolbar on a system with multiple monitors with different DPI . 1748

Bug fix: Failure after a session lost while in Console dialog is reconnected. 1749

Bug fix: Raw transfer settings are incorrectly processed with synchronize command. 1731

command. 1731 Bug fix: Compressed files entries are hard to read in dark theme. 1733

Bug fix: Cannot drag files from WinRAR. 1735