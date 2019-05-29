Versie 5.15.2 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Sinds versie 5.15..0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 5.15.2
Changes in version 5.15.1
- TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.0.2s.
- SSH private key tools (PuTTYgen and Pageant) upgraded to latest development snapshot of PuTTY (2019-05-13.45be166). It brings the following change:
- Bug fix: Crash when adding an ECDSA key to Pageant. pageant-ecdsa-assert-fail
- Translations updated: Dutch and Polish.
- Not scanning unvisited network folders to speed up start up and browsing. 1737
- Starting main window with the last user local folder instead of always starting in Documents folder. 1740
- When renaming an ad-hoc site, using a generated friendly name as a start.
- Bug fix: Some numerical folders are duplicated in remote directory tree. 1736
- Bug fix: Ad hoc site opened from a workspace showed its internal number a name instead of a friendly generated name.
- Bug fix: Failure in .NET assembly when
ProgramFiles(x86)environment variable is not set and WinSCP executable cannot be found anywhere. 1741
- Bug fix: Keyboard accelerator for Octal box on Properties dialog does not work. 1743
- Bug fix: Failure when .NET assembly times out waiting for WinSCP to start. 1744
- Bug fix: Failure when shutting down Windows. 1746
- Bug fix: Two consecutive different file mask delimiters are processed incorrectly. 1745
- Bug fix: Failure when undocking toolbar on a system with multiple monitors with different DPI. 1748
- Bug fix: Failure after a session lost while in Console dialog is reconnected. 1749