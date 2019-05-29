Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WinSCP 5.15.2

WinSCP logo (75 pix) Versie 5.15.2 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Sinds versie 5.15..0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.15.2
  • TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.0.2s.
  • SSH private key tools (PuTTYgen and Pageant) upgraded to latest development snapshot of PuTTY (2019-05-13.45be166). It brings the following change:
  • Translations updated: Dutch and Polish.
  • Not scanning unvisited network folders to speed up start up and browsing. 1737
  • Starting main window with the last user local folder instead of always starting in Documents folder. 1740
  • When renaming an ad-hoc site, using a generated friendly name as a start.
  • Bug fix: Some numerical folders are duplicated in remote directory tree. 1736
  • Bug fix: Ad hoc site opened from a workspace showed its internal number a name instead of a friendly generated name.
  • Bug fix: Failure in .NET assembly when ProgramFiles(x86) environment variable is not set and WinSCP executable cannot be found anywhere. 1741
  • Bug fix: Keyboard accelerator for Octal box on Properties dialog does not work. 1743
  • Bug fix: Failure when .NET assembly times out waiting for WinSCP to start. 1744
  • Bug fix: Failure when shutting down Windows. 1746
  • Bug fix: Two consecutive different file mask delimiters are processed incorrectly. 1745
  • Bug fix: Failure when undocking toolbar on a system with multiple monitors with different DPI. 1748
  • Bug fix: Failure after a session lost while in Console dialog is reconnected. 1749
Changes in version 5.15.1
  • Bug fix: .NET assembly is not signed. 1730
  • Bug fix: Raw transfer settings are incorrectly processed with synchronize command. 1731
  • Bug fix: Compressed files entries are hard to read in dark theme. 1733
  • Bug fix: Cannot drag files from WinRAR. 1735

Versienummer 5.15.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website WinSCP
Download https://winscp.net/eng/download.php#download2
Bestandsgrootte 9,38MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Door Bart van Klaveren

29-05-2019 • 20:09

29-05-2019 • 20:09

Bron: WinSCP

WinSCP

