Intel heeft voor het Windows 7-, 8.1- en 10-platform nieuwe videodrivers uitgebracht voor de ingebakken gpu van de processors uit de Skylake-, Kaby Lake (Refresh)-, Coffee Lake (Refresh)-, Amber Lake-, Apollo Lake-, Gemini Lake- en Whiskey Lake-generaties. Dat zijn de Intel UHD Graphics, Intel HD Graphics, Intel Iris Plus Graphics en Intel Iris Pro Graphics. Afhankelijk van de uitgave is het versienummer vastgezet op 26.20.100.6861, 15.36.36.5067 of 15.33.48.5069. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Intel Graphics - Windows 10 DCH Drivers 26.20.100.6861



Launch Driver A Plague Tale: Innocence

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Conan Unconquered Performance improvements: Improved performance and image quality when Conservative Morphological Anti-Aliasing (CMAA) is enabled for DX12 games and 3D applications.

Reduced compilation time on OpenCL shaders

Playability improvements and performance optimizations for Total War: Three Kingdoms, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, and Risk of Rain 2 Developer highlights: Support for OpenGL 4.6 API

Various additions to D3D12 MetaCommand support in DirectML

The Intel Graphics Control Panel SDK now allows for control of Local Adaptive Contrast Enhancement (LACE) sensitivity (low/med/high) on platforms where available

New Vulkan extensions VK_EXT_depth_clip_enable : allows the explicitly control depth clipping operation VK_EXT_host_query_reset : adds a new function to reset queries from the host VK_EXT_scalar_block_layout : enables C-like structure layout for SPIR-V blocks VK_KHR_shader_float16_int8 : allows use of 16-bit floating-point types and 8-bit integer types in shaders for arithmetic operations

This is a DCH driver.



Intel Graphics Driver for Windows 7, 8.1, 10 - 15.33.48.5069 This driver includes security updates. Intel Graphics Driver for Windows 7/8.1 - 15.36.36.5067 This is simply a security update for 4th generation Intel platforms on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. No further drivers are to be expected for this generation on these operating systems.