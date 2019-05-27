Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Driver-update: Intel (U)HD Graphics Driver 26.20.100.6861 / 15.36.36.5067 / 15.33.48.5069

Intel heeft voor het Windows 7-, 8.1- en 10-platform nieuwe videodrivers uitgebracht voor de ingebakken gpu van de processors uit de Skylake-, Kaby Lake (Refresh)-, Coffee Lake (Refresh)-, Amber Lake-, Apollo Lake-, Gemini Lake- en Whiskey Lake-generaties. Dat zijn de Intel UHD Graphics, Intel HD Graphics, Intel Iris Plus Graphics en Intel Iris Pro Graphics. Afhankelijk van de uitgave is het versienummer vastgezet op 26.20.100.6861, 15.36.36.5067 of 15.33.48.5069. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Intel Graphics - Windows 10 DCH Drivers 26.20.100.6861

Launch Driver
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
  • Conan Unconquered
Performance improvements:
  • Improved performance and image quality when Conservative Morphological Anti-Aliasing (CMAA) is enabled for DX12 games and 3D applications.
  • Reduced compilation time on OpenCL shaders
  • Playability improvements and performance optimizations for Total War: Three Kingdoms, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, and Risk of Rain 2
Developer highlights:
  • Support for OpenGL 4.6 API
  • Various additions to D3D12 MetaCommand support in DirectML
  • The Intel Graphics Control Panel SDK now allows for control of Local Adaptive Contrast Enhancement (LACE) sensitivity (low/med/high) on platforms where available
  • New Vulkan extensions
    • VK_EXT_depth_clip_enable : allows the explicitly control depth clipping operation
    • VK_EXT_host_query_reset : adds a new function to reset queries from the host
    • VK_EXT_scalar_block_layout : enables C-like structure layout for SPIR-V blocks
    • VK_KHR_shader_float16_int8 : allows use of 16-bit floating-point types and 8-bit integer types in shaders for arithmetic operations
Be sure to check out gameplay.intel.com, where you’ll find recommended game settings for many more of your favorite PC games. Install the Intel Driver & Support Assistant, which automatically checks for drivers on a regular basis and can provide notifications when new drivers are available. This is a DCH driver.

Intel Graphics Driver for Windows 7, 8.1, 10 - 15.33.48.5069
  • This driver includes security updates.
Intel Graphics Driver for Windows 7/8.1 - 15.36.36.5067
  • This is simply a security update for 4th generation Intel platforms on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. No further drivers are to be expected for this generation on these operating systems.
Versienummer 26.20.100.6861 / 15.36.36.5067
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Intel
Download https://downloadcenter.intel.com/download/28798/Intel-Graphics-Driver-for-Windows-7-8-1-15-36-?product=80939
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 27-05-2019 15:430

27-05-2019 • 15:43

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Intel

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Intel HD Graphics

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Overige software Intel

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 3a XL FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Sport

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True