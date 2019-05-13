Versie 10.12 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .Net Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-installer bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om een portable versie te installeren. Sinds versie 10.9 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.12: Show sync start time and date in progress dialog title

Added duration of comparison to log

Show all total times in full HH:MM:SS format

Added sync start time to log file header

Add Windows Defender exclusions to fix CURLE_OPERATION_TIMEDOUT

New RealTimeSync option to hide console window

Support launching through symlink (Windows)

Dropped support for Windows XP, Server 2003, and Vista

Reduced installation size by 25% Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.11: Last FreeFileSync version supporting Windows XP and Vista

Fixed crash on multi-monitor set up

Fixed dialogs not showing after opening UAC prompt

Support launching through symlink (Linux)

Added example desktop starter files (Linux)

Fixed misleading error when determining file permissions support

Updated wxWidgets, libcurl, libssh2, VS, GCC, Xcode Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.10: New option: synchronize selection

Dynamically disable unsuitable context menu options

Support MTP devices without move command

Fall back to copy/delete when implicitly moving to different device (e.g. symlink)

Fixed incorrect statistics after parallel move

Fixed menu button not triggering context menu

Fixed crash on focus change while message popup is dismissed

Fixed crash when trying to shrink empty image

Fixed invisible dialogs when monitor is turned off in multi-monitor setup

Work around GetFileInformationByHandle error code 58 on WD My Cloud EX

Changing deletion handling now correctly triggers updated config

Support root-relative FTP file paths (e.g. FreeNAS)

Move and rename MTP items as a transaction

Exclude AppleDouble files (._) via default filter on macOS

Support home path for FTP folder picker

Use server default permissions when creating SFTP folder

Use native OpenSSL AES-CTR rather than libssh2 fallback

Added context information for cloud connection errors

Updated translation files