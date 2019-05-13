Versie 10.12 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .Net Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-installer bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om een portable versie te installeren. Sinds versie 10.9 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.12:
Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.11:
- Show sync start time and date in progress dialog title
- Added duration of comparison to log
- Show all total times in full HH:MM:SS format
- Added sync start time to log file header
- Add Windows Defender exclusions to fix CURLE_OPERATION_TIMEDOUT
- New RealTimeSync option to hide console window
- Support launching through symlink (Windows)
- Dropped support for Windows XP, Server 2003, and Vista
- Reduced installation size by 25%
Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.10:
- Last FreeFileSync version supporting Windows XP and Vista
- Fixed crash on multi-monitor set up
- Fixed dialogs not showing after opening UAC prompt
- Support launching through symlink (Linux)
- Added example desktop starter files (Linux)
- Fixed misleading error when determining file permissions support
- Updated wxWidgets, libcurl, libssh2, VS, GCC, Xcode
- New option: synchronize selection
- Dynamically disable unsuitable context menu options
- Support MTP devices without move command
- Fall back to copy/delete when implicitly moving to different device (e.g. symlink)
- Fixed incorrect statistics after parallel move
- Fixed menu button not triggering context menu
- Fixed crash on focus change while message popup is dismissed
- Fixed crash when trying to shrink empty image
- Fixed invisible dialogs when monitor is turned off in multi-monitor setup
- Work around GetFileInformationByHandle error code 58 on WD My Cloud EX
- Changing deletion handling now correctly triggers updated config
- Support root-relative FTP file paths (e.g. FreeNAS)
- Move and rename MTP items as a transaction
- Exclude AppleDouble files (._) via default filter on macOS
- Support home path for FTP folder picker
- Use server default permissions when creating SFTP folder
- Use native OpenSSL AES-CTR rather than libssh2 fallback
- Added context information for cloud connection errors
- Updated translation files