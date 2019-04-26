Intel heeft voor het Windows 10-platform nieuwe videodrivers uitgebracht voor de ingebakken gpu van de processors uit de Skylake-, Kaby Lake (Refresh)-, Coffee Lake-, Apollo Lake- en Gemini Lake-generaties. Dat zijn de Intel UHD Graphics, Intel HD Graphics, Intel Iris Plus Graphics en Intel Iris Pro Graphics. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 26.20.100.6709. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Intel® Graphics - Windows® 10 DCH Drivers
This launch driver is WDDM 2.6 compliant and ready for the Windows 10 May 2019 update. It introduces support for the new DirectX 12 Shader Model 6.4 compiler on 7th Generation Intel Core processors or higher (Intel HD Graphics 610 or higher). This driver is provided with the early access release of the brand-new Intel Graphics Command Center. The Intel Graphics Command Center (IGCC) is a software interface that provides consumers a modern design to optimize their visual experience – built on community feedback, and designed for simplicity and ease of use:
GAMING HIGHLIGHTS:
- IGCC scans for installed games to provide 1-click optimization of in-game settings based on the user’s hardware, and the ability to create custom game profiles to directly tune individual game settings.
- Additionally, IGCC helps consumers understand graphics settings with simple explanations and before-and-after images to recognize how each setting will tax their hardware.
Join the Industrial Revolution of the 19th century and start building your industry empire with Anno 1800, help save humanity from a zombie invasion in World War Z or use your hearing sense to investigate crimes in Unheard on Intel UHD Graphics 620 or better.
DEVELOPER HIGHLIGHTS:
PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS:
- This driver is WDDM 2.6 compliant.
- Support for DirectX 12 Shader Model 6.4 compiler.
- Support for PSO cache for Compute Shaders.
- Various performance improvements for D3D12 MetaCommands in DirectML.
KEY ISSUES FIXED:
- Power savings improvements for integrated panels.
NOTE: This driver contains stability and security improvements.
- Intermittent crashes or hangs may occur in Devil May Cry 5 (DX11).
- Minor graphics anomalies may be observed in Re-Legion, Arma 3 (6th generation processors only) and Dreamfall the Longest Journey.
- Rise of the Tomb Raider might display an error message when running DX12.