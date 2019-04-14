Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: SyncBackFree 8.6.3.0

SyncBackFree logo (75 pix) 2Brightsparks heeft versie 8.6.3.0 uitgebracht van SyncBackFree. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief.

Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 45 en 62 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. Vanaf versie 8 is daar ook nog een Lite-versie bijgekomen voor een prijs van 23 euro. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed:
  • Do not copy offline files
  • Shared settings were saved even when cancelling profile modification
  • Runtime error 231 when renaming a file on an FTP server
  • When selecting email service the email settings available may not update correctly
  • (Pro): Multi-threaded scanning of cloud when using multi-zip
  • (Pro): Ignore the web_link file type (Box)
  • (Pro): Changes in AWS S3 to properly retain the storage class when updating object's metadata.
  • (Pro): Changes in OneDrive API to retrieve and use the retry-after value from the response error JSON, if present
  • (Pro): When uploading multipart Amazon S3 objects the ACL was not being set
  • (Pro): Change in B2 API to request a new Upload URL when receiving a socket error 10054
  • (Pro): Dropbox was throwing an exception when Cloud DB was not found on the cloud
  • (Pro): Fix a problem where multi-threaded upload wouldn't work for some endpoints (Wasabi)
Versienummer 8.6.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Bestandsgrootte 24,77MB
Licentietype Freeware
Door Bart van Klaveren

14-04-2019 • 09:05

14-04-2019 • 09:05

Bron: 2Brightsparks

SyncBackFree

Reacties (1)

+1lordawesome
14 april 2019 09:27
Fijn programma. Ik gebruik het om directories en zelfs een harddisk te mirroren. Gewoon prettig om enkel de belangrijke files op twee harddisks te hebben.
