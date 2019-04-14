Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele Creator Ready-drivers uitgebracht, voorheen GeForce Game Ready Drivers genoemd. De drivers dragen versienummer 425.31 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer ondersteuning voor het spel Anno 1800 en maakt DirectX Raytracing mogelijk op de GeForce GTX 1060 en 1660. De changelog laat natuurlijk ook weer bugfixes zien en een handvol problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes staan hieronder:
Provides the optimal gaming experience for
Gaming Technology
- Anno 1800
Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles:
- Includes support for DirectX Raytracing (DXR) on GeForce GTX 1060 6GB (and higher) and GeForce GTX 1660 (and higher) GPUs.
Fixed Issues in this Release
- Anno 1800 - Not recommended
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [SLI][Adobe]: With SLI enabled, artifacts may appear in Adobe applications. [2533911]
- [ARK Survival Evolved]: Fixed random crashes on GeForce RTX 20 series GPUs. [2453173]
- [Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands]: The game crashes when accessing the inventory menu. [2404783]
- [The Witcher 3]: Blue-screen crash occurs randomly with Bad Pool error during gameplay. [2449346]
- [The Evil Within 2]: Artifacts appear when Texture Filtering is set to High Quality in the NVIDIA Control Panel. [2526817]
- [Fabfilter plugins]: Applications crash when using the Fabfilter plugin. [2532725]
- [ASUS ROG Strix GL702VS notebooks]: Fixed corrupted graphics in games on ASUS ROG Strix GL702VS notebooks. [2535373]
- [Titan X][GTA V][Stereo]: With Stereo enabled, OUT of Memory message appears when launching the application. [200317778]
- [Surround][G-SYNC][Pascal GPU]: G-SYNC does not engage when using Surround resolution. [200505986]
- [NVIDIA Control Panel]: When the 3D Settings page->Vertical Sync setting is set to Adaptive Sync (half refresh rate), V-Sync works only at the native refresh rate after rebooting the system. [2543187]
- [Shadow of the Tomb Raider][Ansel]: Invoking Ansel in the game causes the game to slow down or crash. [2507125]
- Random desktop flicker occurs on some multi-display PCs [2453059]
- The desktop on the primary monitor flickers when playing videos on the secondary monitor. [2552316]