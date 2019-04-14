Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 33 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Bug fixes
- mkvinfo: when using the
--sizeoption, mkvinfo will now report the
correctly if an element has an unknown size. Part of the fix of #2530.
- MKVToolNix GUI: info tool: clusters with an unknown size will now be read
and displayed correctly. Part of the fix of #2530.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: Windows: trying to open Blu-ray index or
playlist files failed when the path to the files contained symbolic links
(e.g. when mounting a drive in a sub-folder via Windows’ disk management
utility). Fixes #2522.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: if a destination file names ends with a number
in parenthesis (e.g. a year such as "(2017)"), that number will not be
stripped anymore during the process of ensuring the destination file name is
unique. Only those suffixes added automatically in prior attempts to make
the file name unique will be removed. Fixes #2521.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: Windows: the GUI will let the user change the
drive letter part of the destination file name freely again and only verify
its validity right before starting to mux/adding to the job queue. Before it
tried to force that into something valid, often resulting in unintentional
paths (such as "C:\users\…\DC\files\…"). Fixes #2527.