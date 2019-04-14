Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: MKVToolNix 33.0.0

Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 33 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Bug fixes
  • mkvinfo: when using the --size option, mkvinfo will now report the
    correctly if an element has an unknown size. Part of the fix of #2530.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: info tool: clusters with an unknown size will now be read
    and displayed correctly. Part of the fix of #2530.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: Windows: trying to open Blu-ray index or
    playlist files failed when the path to the files contained symbolic links
    (e.g. when mounting a drive in a sub-folder via Windows’ disk management
    utility). Fixes #2522.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: if a destination file names ends with a number
    in parenthesis (e.g. a year such as "(2017)"), that number will not be
    stripped anymore during the process of ensuring the destination file name is
    unique. Only those suffixes added automatically in prior attempts to make
    the file name unique will be removed. Fixes #2521.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: Windows: the GUI will let the user change the
    drive letter part of the destination file name freely again and only verify
    its validity right before starting to mux/adding to the job queue. Before it
    tried to force that into something valid, often resulting in unintentional
    paths (such as "C:\users\…\DC\files\…"). Fixes #2527.

Versienummer 33.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-04-2019 08:220

14-04-2019 • 08:22

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

MKVToolnix

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True