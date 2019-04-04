Paramount Software heeft een update van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt.
Vanaf versie 7.1 is de gratis uitvoering niet langer alleen voor privégebruik, maar mag deze nu ook in commerciële omgevingen worden gebruikt. Verder is er Image Guardian, die back-upbestanden moet beschermen tegen ongeautoriseerde aanpassingen, zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot virtuele images en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's New
Bug Fixes
- Macrium Reflect now includes support for volumes formatted with the NTFS file-system that have a cluster size larger than 64K.
- Change Block Tracker
- On some system using Microsoft Storage Spaces the option to enable CBT could fail. This has now been resolved and CBT fully supports Storage Spaces.
- Performance Optimization. The frequency with which CBT flushes its internal state to disk has been reduced.
- Reflect Monitor would show a sliding progress Marquee instead of the actual backup progress. This has been resolved.
- It was not aways possible to switch Wi-Fi networks when more than one network was available. This has been resolved.
- The PEExplorer application in the rescue media now includes a file deletion confirmation prompt.
- An incorrect error could be displayed when browsing images if the 'Enable access to restricted folders' option was selected in Windows PE/RE. This has been resolved
- When changing the installed edition of Macrium Reflect the previous license key could be retained after running the installer. This has been resolved
- When resizing a restored BitLocker unlocked image the BitLocker Removal warning message box would not be displayed. This has been resolved
- Various small bug fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.